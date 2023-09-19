Lauren Boebert’s estranged husband asks for ‘mercy’ after Beetlejuice episode

The estranged husband of Congresswoman Lauren Boebert said its his fault that the 36-year-old lawmaker spent an evening vaping, fondling, getting fondled, and making a scene during a performance of the Beetlejuice musical.

Jayson Boebert asked the "people of Colorado's 3rd District and across the nation" on Monday to give the elected official "a chance," insisting that her actions were simply her acting out after a "devastating divorce."

Ms Boebert has taken a similar line, blaming her actions and subsequent ejection from a theatre in Denver on her "public and difficult divorce."

Jayson said he took "full responsibility" for the "breakdown of our marriage," noting that he had cheated on the congresswoman.

“I was unfaithful to Lauren in so many ways,” he wrote in a Facebook post, adding that he hoped people would "show grace and mercy towards Lauren in this troubling season."

He apparently felt compelled to share details of their messy end after "watching the attacks against Lauren" that came in the wake of her ejection from the theatre.

After insisting that Ms Boebert was an "exceptional wife" who loved and supported him, he said that he was "devastated by the pain I have caused her."

He continued, saying over and over that it was his fault that his adult wife — a mother and a grandmother — was rowdy and lewd during a public performance, before showering the congresswoman with compliments and promising to win back her trust.

“Lauren, if you are reading this, please know that I am dedicated to doing everything in my power to rebuild the trust that has been shattered. I stand behind you. You are the hardest working person I know, selfless and overflowing with love," he wrote.

He then asked for the public to "show grace and mercy" towards Ms Boebert, and that she "deserves a chance to earn your forgiveness and regain trust."

Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert at a play in Denver, Colorado with her date Quinn Gallagher before she was ejected from the venue for vaping and causing a disturbance (NBC)

Ms Boebert acknowledged her husband's prostrating mea culpa, and offered a response to The Daily Beast.

“I am appreciative to hear of Jayson’s sincere comments. This is a new season for us both grace and prayers for our family are welcomed by all,” she told the outlet.

While many Americans experience the pain of divorce, not as many cope with it by disrupting plays and engaging in teenage sexual acts in public.

Even still, Ms Boebert insists that's exactly why she did what she did. She explained herself after video emerged of her and her date, Aspen bar co-owner Quinn Gallagher, being kicked out of the venue.

“There’s no perfect blueprint for going through a public and difficult divorce, which over the past few months has made for a challenging personal time for me and my entire family,” Ms Boebert wrote on Facebook. “I’ve tried to handle it with strength and grace as best I can, but I simply fell short of my values on Sunday. That’s unacceptable and I’m sorry,”

She told TMZ on Monday that "all future date nights have been cancelled."

Ms Boebert revealed she had broken things off with Mr Gallagher the same day Jayson issued his pleading social media post.