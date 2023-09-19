Lauren Boebert has revealed she has split up with her Beetlejuice show companion after learning that he is a Democrat.

The Republican congresswoman and her date were escorted out of a Colorado theatre’s performance of Beetlejuice last week for allegedly vaping, singing and taking pictures while they sat in the audience.

Surveillance footage from the show, obtained by NBC, appeared to show the congresswoman also engaging in heavy petting with her male companion, prompting her to issue an apology for her behavoiur.

Now, the right-wing congresswoman has revealed that she has parted ways with the man in question, owing to his “party affiliations”.

“All future date nights have been cancelled, and I learned to check party affiliations before you go on a date,” she told a TMZ reporter in DC.

“It was mostly a lovely time,” she said. “He’s a wonderful man, it was a great time ... He’s a private citizen, but we have peacefully parted at this time.”

The end of the brief romance comes after Ms Boebert came under fire for her alleged behaviour at the Beetlejuice show.

As well as vaping and causing a disruption, the Colorado lawmaker was also accused of insulting a pregnant woman who was sitting behind her during the performance. The Denver Post reported the woman asked Ms Boebert to stop vaping, to which the congresswoman replied “no”.

The woman, who described Ms Boebert’s behaviour as “outrageous”, also alleged the congresswoman called her a “sad and miserable person” after she asked to move seats during the intermission.

Lauren Boebert has revealed she split up with her Beetlejuice show companion after learning he is a Democrat (NBC)

A police incident report, that did not name the lawmaker, revealed that Ms Boebert was warned about her behaviour during an intermission after three complaints were made. She was eventually told to leave.

“They told me they would not leave. I told them that they need to leave the theater and if they do not, they will be trespassing. The patrons said they would not leave. I told them I would (be) going to get Denver Police. They said go get them,” an usher is quoted as saying in the report.

The report states that the two theatregoers were taken down to the vestibule, where they refused to leave, telling staff “stuff like ‘do you know who I am,’ ‘I am on the board’ (and) ‘I will be contacting the mayor’”.

Police arrived and stayed in the theatre until Ms Boebert and her companion left, according to the report.

Following her ejection from the show, the congresswoman’s team initially denied any bad behaviour.

Her team also claimed that heavy fog machines and electronic cigarettes were used during the play, which lead to a “misunderstanding” that the controversial politician was vaping.

But, surveillance footage disprove this claim, appearing to show the congresswoman vaping during the performance.

The footage also showed Ms Boebert taking flash photos during the show and raising her arms as if to dance.

Following the release of the footage, Ms Boebert apologised for her behaviour, but insisted her actions were not “malicious” and were not “meant to cause harm”.

Lauren Boebert removed from Beetlejuice show (9News)

Lauren Boebert seen being escorted out of theatre (9News)

Her statement read: “I’m truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community. While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that.

“There’s no perfect blueprint for going through a public and difficult divorce, which over the past few months has made for a challenging personal time for me and my entire family. I’ve tried to handle it with strength and grace as best I can, but I simply fell short of my values on Sunday. That’s unacceptable and I’m sorry.”

In April, Ms Boebert filed for divorce from her husband of 18 years Jayson Boebert, and in June she announced she became a grandmother at the age of 36 after her 17-year-old son had a baby with his girlfriend.

The statement continues: “Whether it was the excitement of seeing a much-anticipated production or the natural anxiety of being in a new environment, I genuinely did not recall vaping that evening when I discussed the night’s events with my campaign team while confirming my enthusiasm for the musical.

“Regardless of my belief, it’s clear now that was not accurate; it was not my or my campaign’s intention to mislead, but we do understand the nature of how this looks. We know we will have to work to earn your trust back and it may not happen overnight, but we will do it.”