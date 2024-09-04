Support truly

Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert has been accused of disrespecting veterans and “melting down” during a heated debate with her Democratic rival.

The Colorado lawmaker went head to head with Democratic challenger Trisha Calvarese on the debate stage at Ravenna Golf Club in Littleton, Colorado, on Tuesday with the pair clashing over the economy, social security, and veterans.

The rivals sparred for almost an hour with the most intense moment coming when Calvarese confronted Boebert for voting against the PACT Act – a bill to support US veterans who were sick and dying from toxic exposure to burn pits.

“I think if you’re going to be ‘America First,’ you can’t put the veterans last,” Calvarese said.

“You voted against care for veterans exposed to cancer-causing toxins and burn pits during war,” she said. “We definitely have different priorities because I believe we should take care of our veterans, always.”

While the room broke out in a round of applause, Boebert sniped at her opponent: “Are you done?”

She then launched into a defense of her voting record, hitting back that she wouldn’t vote “for something that we only had 24 hours to read that’s over 2,000 pages long”.

Lauren Boebert (L) and Trisha Calvarese (R) clashed at the debate where the congresswoman was accused of ‘disrespecting veterans' ( Trisha 4 Colorado )

“I have stood for our veterans ever since before I was elected, and I will continue to do so,” she said.

“I have six amendments that have brought funding to our veterans. I have worked to advocate for more choice within the VA so our veterans can go to any doctor that they choose, any health facility that they choose, and get the care that they so desperately need.”

Boebert came under fire back in 2022 when she heckled President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address just as he was speaking about veterans sick and dying from the effects of burn pits, including his son Beau who died from cancer thought to be linked to exposure to burn pits in Iraq.

Following that, she was one of many Republicans to vote against the passage of the bill that would have given sick veterans access to much-needed healthcare and benefits.

Lauren Boebert voted against a bill to support veterans ( AFP via Getty Images )

The bill ultimately passed.

Calvarese has also invited Boebert to take part in another televised debate at the Buell Theatre – the Denver venue where the congresswoman was kicked out during a performance of the musical Beetlejuice last September after vaping, singing, taking flash photos and allegedly groping her date.

Boebert hasn’t committed to the second debate telling Denver7: “Apparently she’s feeling that she didn’t do very well if she’s already looking for a second.”

Trisha Calvarese releases video challenging Lauren Boebert to a debate in the theater where the infamous Beetlejuice incident occurred ( Trisha Calvarese for Colorado )

Following the debate this week, Calvarese said in a post on X: “Lauren Boebert melted down on the debate stage today. Whether it was floundering to try to defend her disgraceful record on Veterans or having no explanation as to why she missed crucial house votes, she was held accountable for her extremism.”

The statement released by Trisha Calvarese 4 Congress said the Democrat “held congresswoman Lauren Boebert accountable for her unprofessional conduct and extreme votes against seniors veterans, and reproductive freedom”.

Calvarese “call[ed] Boebert out for disrespecting veterans,” the statement addeed.

The Independent has contacted Boebert for comment.

After a series of controversies, Boebert switched districts from her seat in Colorado’s third district to its more conservative fourth district where a spot opened up after Rep Ken Buck’s retirement.