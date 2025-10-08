Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Representative Lauren Boebert, a MAGA lawmaker from Colorado, is raising eyebrows after her campaign sent an out-of-this-world fundraising email on Monday.

In the email, Boebert’s re-election campaign accused the U.S. government of covering up UFOs and claimed the American people “deserve to know what’s really going on up there,” according to a copy obtained by local outlet KDVR. The email also directs readers to a website that asks, “Are aliens real?!” and solicits donations, the outlet reports.

“For decades, our government has shrouded the truth about UFOs in a veil of secrecy,” the email reads, in part. “Strange crafts have been spotted soaring through our skies, defying the laws of physics, and yet the bureaucrats in Washington act like we’re too NAIVE to handle the facts.

“They tell us we’re crazy like we can’t see these things flying through the air with our own eyes,” the email continues. “I SAY ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! The American people aren’t children to be spoon-fed half-truths or dismissed with vague excuses. We deserve to know what’s really going on up there.”

Boebert will be up for re-election in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District in 2026.

open image in gallery Representative Lauren Boebert's re-election campaign sent a fundraising email accusing the U.S. government of covering up UFO activity, a new report reveals ( Getty Images )

Boebert’s campaign confirmed the email’s authenticity and said it is “performing extremely well,” KDVR reports. The Independent has contacted Boebert’s office for comment.

Some are questioning why Boebert would send this email amid the government shutdown, which hit the one-week mark on Wednesday.

“The government is shut down, and there’s no opportunity right now to talk. So, what she needs to be doing is facilitating a way to get the government open again, not worrying about whether or not we have UFOs in our skies,” Democratic analyst Andy Boian told KDVR.

Boian described the email as “a cry for help in politics.”

“And she may raise a few thousand dollars, but she’s also going to get a lot of really weird looks,” he added.

open image in gallery Democratic analyst Andy Boian questioned why Boebert's campaign would send the UFO email during the government shutdown ( Getty Images )

But others have praised Boebert, like Colorado resident Morgan Vaughn, who lives at the Flying Saucer RV Resort in Sheridan. She told KDVR she also wants to know about the unexplained phenomenon in our skies.

“I agree with her. I think it’s time to get real about what could be happening,” she said.

This isn’t the first time the MAGA firebrand has used her position to question the government’s knowledge of UFOs and other unexplained phenomena.

In November, Boebert pressed a panel of experts during a House Oversight Committee hearing titled, “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Exposing the Truth.” The panelists included a retired Navy Rear Admiral, a former Defense Department official, a former NASA official and a journalist.

At one point, Boebert described a supposed “rumor” she heard about a “secretive project within the Department of Defense involving the manipulation of human genetics with what is described as non-human genetic material potentially for the enhancement of human capabilities, hybrids.”

She then asked if the panelists were familiar with the rumor. All four said they were not.

Boebert has been the subject of several controversies since she first ran for Congress. Boebert has claimed, without evidence, that the 2020 election results were fraudulent, and made statements that same year that appeared to support the far-right conspiracy theory QAnon.

Boebert also made headlines when she was kicked out of a Beetlejuice performance in 2023 after the venue claimed she was vaping, recording and causing a disturbance — which she later apologized for, claiming she “simply fell short of my values."