Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Far-right activist Laura Loomer has reignited her feud with conservative broadcaster Tucker Carlson in a string of posts on X.

Loomer, a vocal ally of President Donald Trump, called the former Fox News host a “terrible person” and a “fraud”. Reposting an article from The Independent that quotes Carlson calling her “a child wielding a loaded firearm called Twitter,” Loomer commented: “I am so glad so many people are starting to see what a terrible person ⁦Tucker Carlson⁩ is. I’m glad people’s eyes are opening to what a fraud this guy is.”

She followed that up with a post asking: “Do you want to know something about Tucker Carlson that nobody knows about (except me and about 3 other people)? Something that should be the nail in his coffin that makes everyone realize what a fraud he is.”

open image in gallery Laura Loomer has reignited her feud with Tucker Carlson ( AFP/Getty )

What came next was a 13-post thread alleging that Carlson had sought to suppress a story about a compromising laptop supposedly belonging to President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden in the runup to the 2020 presidential election in order to protect his own relationships and interests.

Carlson has yet to respond to Loomer on X but The Independent has reached out to him for comment.

The former Fox News primetime host has not been shy about criticizing Loomer in the past, however, calling her the “world’s creepiest human” on an appearance on the After Party podcast in June.

“I don’t even know where she came from or who she is exactly, but she’s running around saying, ‘I’m Donald Trump’s defender,’” he said. “It’s bizarre.”

The war of words between the two MAGA influencers first erupted just prior to that when Carlson came out against Trump’s decision to bomb Iran’s nuclear facilities in support of Israel, opposing further American involvement in conflicts overseas and going viral when he challenged Texas Sen. Ted Cruz over his ignorance of Tehran.

Loomer, much more hawkish in outlook, threatened to screenshot anyone “s*** talking Trump right now” and pass their comments on to the White House during that tense moment and attacked Carlson by accusing him of taking lobbying money from Qatar, an allegation he vehemently denied.

open image in gallery Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson campaigning together in Glendale, Arizona, during last year’s presidential election ( AP )

She also derided him over his claim last fall that he was ‘mauled by a demon in his sleep’ and was left with physical scars from the assault.

President Trump was asked about Loomer by the press corps as he returned to the White House on Sunday and was complimentary.

“She’s very nice,” he said. “I mean, I know she’s known as ‘radical right,’ but I think Laura Loomer is a very nice person.

“I’ve known her for a long time, and, you know, personally, I think she’s a patriot, and she gets excited because of the fact that she’s a patriot, and she doesn’t like things going on that she thinks are bad for the country.”