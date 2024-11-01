Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Tucker Carlson makes an astonishing claim in a clip posted to the YouTube channel for Christianities?, an upcoming documentary.

The former Fox News host says he was “physically mauled” by a demon a year and a half ago that left him bleeding and with still-visible scars on his body from “claw marks”, as first reported by Mediaite.

At the time, Carlson says, he was asleep in bed with his wife – and four dogs.

Tucker Carlson, in a clip from the movie ‘Christianities?’, describes when he was mauled by a demon ( Christianities?/ YouTube )

In the clip, Carlson was asked by documentarian John Heers of the First Things Foundation whether he thought “the presence of evil is kickstarting people to wonder about the good?”

“That’s what happened to me. I had a direct experience with it,” said Carlson.

Asked whether he meant “in the milieu of journalism”, Carlson responded: “No, in my bed at night. And I got attacked while I was asleep with my wife and four dogs and mauled, physically mauled.”

After saying he was attacked by a “demon” he then said: “Or by something unseen that left claw marks on my sides.”

Carlson said the marks are still there a year and a half later.

Heers asked if his wife was terrified, adding: “I know you were.”

“I wasn’t. I was totally confused, I woke up, and I couldn’t breathe, and I thought I was going to suffocate,” Carlson said. “And I walked around outside and then I walked in and my wife and dogs had not woken up. And they’re very light sleepers. And then I had these terrible pains on my rib cage and on my shoulder, and I was just in my boxer shorts and I went and flipped on the light in the bathroom, and I had four claw marks on either side underneath my arms and on my left shoulder. And they’re bleeding.”

Carlson maintains that they were actual claw marks and he couldn’t have clawed at himself as he sleeps on his side, doesn’t have long nails and the marks didn’t fit his hands.

He explained that he consulted his assistant who is an evangelical Christian, because he had never heard of anything like it before.

The former Fox News host says she told him: “That happens, people are attacked in their bed by demons.”

Carlson went on to say he was “seized with this very intense desire to read the Bible” which he describes as a “transformative experience”.

“Do you think God allowed the demon?” asked Heers.

“I have no idea what happened,” replied Carlson. “No one has to believe me, I don’t care, but that happened to me.”