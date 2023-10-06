A passionate supporter of Donald Trump known for her right-wing conspiracy theories and anti-Muslim activism turned up at a fundraiser for rival GOP candidate Ron DeSantis — and launched a verbal assault.

Laura Loomer, who was once labeled “mentally unstable and a documented liar” by right-wing congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, was filmed shouting through a closed door with a megaphone at the event on Thursday.

Addressing Mr DeSantis, Ms Loomer shouted: “You are never going to be president of the United States of America. You are never going to beat President Donald Trump.

“You have $5 million cash on hand, you’re an absentee governor — you need to drop out and endorse President Trump who is sitting inside a New York City courtroom today.

“Shame on you, Ron DeSantis.”

Ms Loomer, who was dressed in a T-shirt featuring the former president’s Atlanta mugshot and the slogan “never surrender”, was then approached by security staff who accused her of trespassing at a private event.

She responded that she had a ticket for the event, but was still denied entry, with one member of staff telling her “we know what you want, you want a spectacle”.

“I don’t want a spectacle, I want to end weaponised government in this country,” Ms Loomer replied.

Trump heaps praise on far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer

Ms Loomer has reportedly been banned from X (formerly known as Twitter), PayPal and Uber Eats for her anti-Islamic attacks, in which she has argued that Muslims should be barred from rideshare apps. She was also banned from CPAC in 2019 after she harassed reporters.

In August this year Ms Loomer posted a video with Mr Trump on X, in which the former president called her “terrific” and “very special”, and thanked her for backing him.

“You are a very opinionated lady, I have to tell you,” Mr Trump said, adding: “And in my opinion, I like that.”