Marjorie Taylor Greene was dubbed a “coward” for trying to avoid hecklers during a protest in support of Donald Trump as he was booked at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday.

A small group of pro-Trump activists protested outside the jail as Mr Trump arrived from his private club in Bedminster, New Jersey, with a large motorcade to answer to charges of trying to overturn the results of the Georgia presidential election.

As Ms Greene addressed the waiting media, she was taunted by far-right provocateur Laura Boomer, who she has had several run-ins with.

In a video posted to Ms Loomer’s social media, Ms Greene is heard saying: “The presidential election’s not about a popularity contest. It’s not who you like. It’s about electing the man who will bring back the right policies for our country and help America.”

Ms Loomer then shouts at her: “So go tell Kevin McCarthy to endorse him.... you know the guy that you shill for as speaker of the House.”

As the Georgia congresswoman walks away, Ms Loomer pursues her while hiring insults.

“Come on Marjorie, you like to talk a bunch of s*** online, but when you’re asked in person, you want to run and hide, Marjorie,” Ms Loomer says.

The footage was broadcast on the Live From America network, where a host claimed that Ms Greene had “run away like a coward”.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks to the media near the entrance to the Fulton County Jail (REUTERS)

Ms Loomer, who in April was reportedly being tapped for a role in Mr Trump’s presidential campaign, has repeatedly clashed with the GOP lawmaker in recent months.

Ms Greene called the 30-year-old a “documented liar” who is “mentally unstable”, and urged Mr Trump not to hire her.

Ms Loomer responded by claiming Ms Greene was a “disloyal liar” and wasn’t “very Christian”.

The activist, who has run two failed Congressional campaigns, describes herself as a “proud Islamaphobe” and was banned from ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft for her bigoted views.

Ms Greene, a staunch Trump supporter who faced criticism from the MAGA world for backing Kevin McCarthy for the House Speaker’s role in January, did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Independent.