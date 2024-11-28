Laura Loomer goes on hours-long tirade against Mark Zuckerberg’s Mar-a-Lago visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Far-right personality and Donald Trump enthusiast Laura Loomer spent hours on X ranting about Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's visit to Mar-a-Lago.

Loomer posted at least 16 times on the social media platform in which she directly mentioned Zuckerberg, complaining that the Facebook founder allegedly "censored" the assassination attempt on Trump, according to the Daily Beast.

“As an American and a die hard Trump supporter, I am never going to forget how Mark Zuckerberg censored the assassination attempt pictures of President Trump and then programmed Facebook to hide and censor all mentions of the attempted assassination of President Trump,” Loomer wrote on Wednesday night.

She went on to say that Zuckerberg's "extremely un-American" acts are evidence that he "supports the man who tried to kill Donald Trump."

That man was Thomas Crooks, who took several shots at Trump during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July, damaging the president-elect’s ear in the process.

Loomer said it was "very disturbing" that Zuckerberg was "allowed" to dine with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

“Donald Trump was blessed with a miracle that day in Butler, and Zuckerberg wants to push revisionist history so no trace of the assassination attempt can be seen on Facebook and Instagram. That is EVIL. Doesn’t get more evil than that. I cannot stay silent about that,” she wrote.

Donald Trump appeared in a video with Laura Loomer ( Screenshot / Twitter / Laura Loomer )

Loomer also claimed that Zuckerberg had the blood of Covid victims on his hands, asking "how many people died because Mark Zuckerberg censored information about ivermectin and HCQ?"

Ivermectin, which can be used to treat or prevent parasites in animals, was never found to be an effective treatment for Covid, according to the FDA.

Loomer also claimed that Zuckerberg "stole" her family photos after she was banned from Facebook.

"I will never get some of my family photos back ever again because Mark Zuckerberg stole them from me when he banned me for life and refused to give them back when I asked Facebook for my photos," she complained.

She did wish her followers a happy Thanksgiving on Thursday morning, before demanding for mass deportations for immigrants an hour-and-a-half later, the Daily Beast reported.