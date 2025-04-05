Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The rightwing conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer has expressed interest in joining the Trump administration.

Loomer took to X on Saturday to say, “I really want to work for President Trump. There is honestly nothing I want more than that.”

Loomer’s comments come after Trump fired several members of the National Security Council following a meeting with the conspiracy theorist during which she pressed the president to remove those she deemed disloyal.

The director of the U.S. National Security Agency, Gen. Timothy Haugh, who also heads the US Cyber Command, was dismissed on Thursday with NSA deputy director Wendy Noble.

open image in gallery Donald Trump and Laura Loomer pose at an LIV golf event in August 2023 ( Laura Loomer / X )

Following the news, Loomer posted on X: “NSA Director Tim Haugh and his deputy Wendy Noble have been disloyal to President Trump. That is why they have been fired.”

Democrats voiced alarm over the firing of the cyber professional, who has more than 30 years of military service. Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia said: “At a time when the United States is facing unprecedented cyberthreats... how does firing him make Americans any safer?”

The New York Times initially reported that Loomer met with Trump, Vice President JD Vance, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and others in the Oval Office on Wednesday. She came with research she thought was to the detriment of several of the staffers. During the meeting, she pushed Trump to fire several members that she felt were disloyal to the president, condemning two members in front of their boss, Mike Waltz, The Times noted.

On Thursday, in a lengthy post on X, Loomer said she “woke up this morning to learn that there are still people in and around the West Wing who are LEAKING to the hostile, left-wing media about President Trump’s *confidential* and *private* meetings in the Oval Office.”

“I’m going to decline [to divulge] any details about my Oval Office meeting with President Trump,” she added. “It was an honor to meet with President Trump and present him with my research findings. I will continue working hard to support his agenda, and I will continue reiterating the importance of … STRONG VETTING, for the sake of protecting the President of the United States of America, and our national security.”

Following the Signalgate scandal, Loomer claimed on social media that Waltz had been set up to embarrass the Trump administration by insufficiently vetted hires who are secretly working against Trump and his agenda.

open image in gallery Loomer met with Trump in the Oval Office on Wednesday and encouraged him to fire high-ranking national security staff members she deemed ‘disloyal’ ( Getty Images )

In response, Trump admitted meeting with Loomer, calling her a “patriot” and a “good person,” but playing down her influence in his decision to fire the national security staff members.

He told reporters he had listened to her, “like I do with everybody. I listen to everybody and then I make a decision.”

And he said of the firings: "Always we'll let go of people — people that we don't like or people that we don't think can do the job or people that may have loyalties to somebody else.”

Loomer denied that a “power struggle” was going on between her and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, calling it “fake news.”

“I have nothing but respect for @SusieWiles and I get along with her great. I always have. I like Susie very much,” Loomer said on X on Saturday afternoon. “There is no ‘power struggle’. I don’t even work for the administration.”

“Susie Wiles is doing a great job as Chief of Staff to President Trump, she did a great job on the campaign, and I hope I get the opportunity to work alongside her someday. I admire Susie,” she added.

open image in gallery Loomer raised eyebrows when it was discovered she was traveling with Trump during the 2024 election campaign ( REUTERS )

Loomer, who says she’s an “investigative journalist,” rose to fame during the first Trump administration when she filmed herself yelling at top Democrats. She has shared the baseless claims that the 9/11 terror attacks were an “inside job” and that Casey DeSantis, the wife of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, lied about having breast cancer.

There was shock among some Trump supporters during the 2024 campaign when it emerged that she was accompanying the Republican candidate on his plane.

Given her publicly-expressed views on 9/11, she raised eyebrows by joining Trump at a memorial event for the terrorist attacks in New York.