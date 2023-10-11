Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham has used the Biden administration’s response to the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel to argue that charges should be dropped against Donald Trump.

Reacting to remarks made by Mr Biden on the current state of affairs in the Middle-East, the right-wing anchor called for a “prosecutorial ceasefire” on the former president.

It comes as Mr Biden announced on Tuesday that at least 14 American civilians had been killed in the brutal attacks on Israel, condemning the “unadulterated evil” unleashed by Hamas.

Speaking from the State Dining Room of the White House he said: “This is a moment for the United States to come together to grieve with those who are mourning.

“Let’s be real clear. There is no place for hate in America.”

Reacting to the clip on Fox News Live, Ingraham said: “Okay, well if he’s really against hate, then he should call a prosecutorial ceasefire against his political adversaries – like the former president.

“And [he should] direct his DOJ [Department of Justice] and DHS [Department of Homeland Security] to stop making conservative Americans feel like they are the enemy, or like, they’re the violent extremists out there.”

Following Mr Biden’s remarks on Tuesday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said he could not confirm a “precise number”of US citizens currently being held hostage by Hamas.

“We believe that there are 20 or more Americans who at this point are missing, but I want to underscore and stress that does not mean necessarily that there are 20 or more American hostages,” he told reporters. “We do not know the number of hostages we have at this time.”