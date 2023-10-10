President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the US will continue to stand with Israel in the wake of terrorist attacks which have now claimed the lives of 14 Americans, calling the actions by Hamas “pure, unadulterated evil”.

Mr Biden described the “sickening atrocities” committed by the Palestinian terrorist group as “sheer evil” as he recounted how more than 1,000 civilians have been “slaughtered” by the terrorists, including “parents butchered, using their bodies to try to protect their children”.

The president also referenced “stomach-turning reports,” confirmed by French media outlets, of babies being killed by beheading, and of several hundred young people being “massacred” at a music festival, with some women there being raped and paraded through the streets.

“There’s still so many families desperately waiting to hear the fate of their loved ones, not knowing if they’re alive or dead or hostages,” he said, adding later that Hamas has threatened to execute those who’ve been taken hostage in what the president called a “violation of every code of morality”.

“It’s appalling — the brutality of Hamas — the bloodthirstiness — brings to mind the worst the worst rampages of ISIS. This is terrorism,” he said.

He added that the Hamas attacks have also surfaced “painful memories and scars” from over a thousand years of anti-semitism and genocides committed against the Jewish people.

“So in this moment, we must be crystal clear. We stand with Israel. We stand with Israel and we will make sure it has what it needs to take care of its citizens defend itself respond to this attack. There's no justification for terrorism. There's no excuse,” he said.

Mr Biden noted that Hamas’s “stated purpose” is “the annihilation of the State of Israel and the murder of Jewish people,” not Palestinian self-determination, and said the terrorist group “offers nothing but terror and bloodshed, with no regard to who pays the price”.

The president’s remarks, which he delivered while at one point wiping tears from his eyes, came just hours after he and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Mr Biden said he told the prime minister that were US to have experienced what Israel has experienced over the last several days, the American response would be “swift, decisive and overwhelming”.

More follows...