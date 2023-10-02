California Governor Gavin Newsom has revealed his pick to fill the US Senate seat left by the late Dianne Feinstein.

In a late-night announcement on Sunday, the governor announced that Laphonza Butler will take over the seat representing California in Washington.

“I’m proud to announce California’s new United States Senator -- Laphonza Butler. As we mourn the enormous loss of Sen. Feinstein, the very freedoms she fought for -- reproductive freedom, equal protection, and safety from gun violence -- have never been under greater assault,” he said in

“Laphonza has spent her entire career fighting for women and girls and has been a fierce advocate for working people. She will make history -- becoming the first Black lesbian to openly serve in the U.S. Senate.

“From her time as President of EMILY’s List to leading the state’s largest labor union, she has always stood up for what is right and has led with her heart and her values. I have no doubt she will carry the baton left by Senator Feinstein, continue to break glass ceilings, and fight for all Californians in Washington.”

Ms Butler, president of EMILYs List, will become the only Black woman currently serving in the US Senate and the third in American history.

She will also be the first openly LGBT+ person to represent California in the chambe.

She could be signed in as soon as Tuesday evening when the US senate returns to session.

Ms Butler is the president of EMILYs List – an organiation which focuses on Democratic women who support abortion and reproductive rights being elected.

She joined the organisation in 2021, becoming the first woman of colour to lead it.

Before then, she worked for Kamala Harris’ 2020 presidential campaign team.

However, much of her career has involved her working in the labour movement.