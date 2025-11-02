Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Department of Homeland Security, led by Kristi Noem, is considering whether to hire private contractors to track down immigrants, a new report reveals.

The Intercept described these contractors as “private bounty hunters” when it published a DHS document detailing the proposal on Saturday. The “Request for Information” document, which is intended for prospective vendors, states that Immigration and Customs Enforcement has “an immediate need for Skip Tracing and Process Serving Services,” which would use “Government furnished case data,” according to the outlet.

Skip-tracing involves “gathering, analyzing, and verifying information to locate individuals who have disappeared, whether intentionally or unintentionally,” according to Thomson Reuters.

The agency says contractors could be given dockets of 10,000 immigrants at a time, with additional assignments given in “increments of 10,000 up to 1,000,000,” according to The Intercept.

ICE is also “exploring an incentive based pricing structure,” and could even provide “monetary bonuses” for performance, according to the obtained document. One way an ICE says contractors might get a cash bonus, according to The Intercept, is by identifying a person’s correct address on the first try

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is considering hiring private bounty hunters to find immigrants, a new report reveals ( AP )

The Independent has contacted ICE for comment.

Federal immigration activity has ramped up this year after President Donald Trump vowed to carry out the “largest deportation operation” in U.S. history. The uptick in immigration raids and presence of federal immigration agents in several major cities has sparked protests throughout the country, including in Los Angeles and Chicago.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker even appealed to the Trump administration this week, asking officials overseeing the federal immigration operations in Chicago to pause their activities during Halloween weekend

“Illinois families deserve to spend Halloween weekend without fear. No child should be forced to inhale tear gas or other chemical agents while trick or treating in their own neighborhood,” Pritzker said in a statement.

““Illinois children should not be robbed of their innocence,” he continued. “Let them enjoy a time-honored American tradition safely and peacefully. Please let children be children for one holiday, free from intimidation and fear.”

Noem slammed Pritzker for making the request at a press conference on Thursday.

“The fact that Governor Pritzker is asking for that is shameful and I think unfortunate that he does not recognize how important the work that we do is,” Noem said.