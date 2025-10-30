Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker appealed to Trump administration officials overseeing federal immigration operations in Chicago, asking them to pause their activities to give children and families “a break” to celebrate Halloween.

Pritzker, who has been consistently pushing back against the administration’s federal presence in Illinois, told reporters that he has asked Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and the Department of Homeland Security to “pause all of their federal agents’ operations for the entirety of the Halloween weekend.”

“The Department of Homeland Security claims their highest priority is to protect children, so today I have to ask them, please live up to those ideals,” Pritzker said in a press conference.

“Your operation has sown fear and division and chaos among law-abiding residents in our communities. If you are unwilling to cease operations and leave our city, can we at least agree that our children should not be victims, especially on Halloween?” Pritzker asked.

Speaking directly to Gregory Bovino, the chief Border Patrol and Customs agent overseeing operations in Chicago, Pritzker said there is no “imminent threat” that should “disrupt” the holiday for trick-or-treaters – citing recent incidents in which children were present while agents dispensed teargas.

open image in gallery Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have descended upon Chicago to carry-out Trump’s mass deportation agenda, though the state’s governor is asking for a pause during the Halloween weekend. ( Getty Images )

Border Patrol has taken an increasingly larger role in immigration operations in Chicago, some of which have been subject to scrutiny. In court filings, lawyers have accused agents of indiscriminately deploying tear gas into neighborhoods and aggressively detaining people – including protesters.

A judge had initially asked Bovino to return to court every day to provide updates and turn over body camera footage to ensure agents were complying with guidelines. However, an appeals court paused that order.

In response to Pritzker, Secretary Noem said the department was “absolutely not willing” to pause any enforcement, claiming it was keeping cities and children safer. She told Fox News that not only would the activities continue, but they would “increase.”

“The fact that Governor Pritzker is asking for that is shameful and I think unfortunate that he does not recognize how important the work that we do is,” Noem said.

The operation, known as “Midway Blitz,” is part of Trump’s mass deportation agenda. Hundreds of federal agents descended upon Chicago in September to begin conducting arrests for undocumented immigrants, many of whom the administration has characterized as criminals.

open image in gallery Pritzker claims federal agents are stoking fear in Illinois communities by using aggressive tactics to control protests and conduct mass arrests. ( REUTERS )

The administration asserts that they are removing “the worst of the worst,” but Pritzker and other Illinois leaders refute that.

During a Thursday press conference, Pritzker gave examples of the so-called “worst of the worst” including the father of a teenager battling cancer and the parents of three children who were reportedly left alone.

Pritzker asked that federal law enforcement suspend its activities from October 31 through November 2, particularly around homes, schools, hospitals, parks and other community gathering locations where Halloween celebrations are taking place.

“I honestly can’t even believe that I have to make this plea. This is not the America I know,” Pritzker added.