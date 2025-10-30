Trump live: Kristi Noem says ICE ‘absolutely not’ halting operations in Chicago for holidays after governor’s pleas
Trump deployed military members and federal agents to Chicago to conduct immigration arrests and crackdown on crime as part of ‘Operation Midway Blitz’
The Trump administration is remaining firm on its federal operations in Chicago and refusing to “pause” agents’ activities over the Halloween weekend, despite Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s pleas.
Pritzker, a Democrat who has pushed back on Trump’s deployment of federal agents and military members, requested the department give children and families “a break” from aggressive enforcement operations – citing an incident where children were present while teargas was utilized.
Noem said Thursday that the department was “absolutely not willing” to pause ongoing efforts and scolded Pritzker for not allowing the administration to make cities safer.
The back-and-forth arises as President Donald Trump makes his way to Washington, D.C., back from South Korea, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and cut a deal to lower tariffs, extend rare earth mineral exports to the U.S., and expand soybean exports from American farmers.
Trump is expected to participate in a Halloween celebration at the White House alongside First Lady Melania Trump in the evening.
Top Trump officials Miller, Noem and Rubio adopt bunker mentality with housing reserved for military officers: report
Top members of Donald Trump’s White House are reportedly living in homes typically reserved for top military brass in Washington, D.C., as they pull back from neighborhoods where their presences were often targeted for protests by the many Democrats who make the capital region their homes.
Stephen Miller and Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently joined a growing list of cabinet secretaries and advisers who’ve chosen to live in reserved military housing, with Rubio moving onto “Generals Row” in Fort McNair and Miller also living in the area after abandoning his digs in Arlington, The Atlantic reported.
Noem denies Prtizker’s request to ‘pause’ Operation Midway Blitz
When asked about pausing the operations, Noem said the department was “absolutely not willing” to pause any enforcement, claiming it was keeping cities and children safer.
“The fact that Governor Pritzker is asking for that is shameful and I think unfortunate that he does not recognize how important the work that we do is,” Noem said.
Administration limits number of refugees to mostly white South Africans
The Trump administration is following through with its plans to restrict the number of refugees admitted into the United States to roughly 7,500 – most of whom will be white South Africans.
The news, published in the Federal Register Thursday, was anticipated.
The plan was reportedly presented to the White House by officials from the State Department and Homeland Security would give preference to English speakers and Europeans, proposals that refugee groups and advocates say undermine the nation’s moral and legal fabric.
JD Vance slammed for saying he hopes his Hindu wife Usha will ‘join Christianity’ at Charlie Kirk event
Vice President JD Vance is facing sharp criticism after he told a group of college students in Mississippi that he hopes his Hindu wife, second lady Usha Vance, will give up her own faith and become a Christian.
“I honestly do wish that because I believe in the Christian gospel, and I hope eventually, my wife comes to see it the same way,” he said.
Pritzker asks Trump to ‘pause’ federal operations over Halloween weekend: ‘give the children a break’
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker appealed to senior members of the Trump administration who are overseeing federal immigration operations in Chicago, asking them to “pause” for Halloween weekend to allow children to safely trick-or-treat.
“The Department of Homeland Security claims their highest priority is to protect children, so today I have to ask them, please live up to those ideals,” Pritzker said in a press conference Thursday morning.
“They’ve disrupted everything for more than two months already. Give the children and the families of Illinois a break.”
Pritzker, who has been pushing back against the administration as they send federal agents from various agencies and seek to send members of the National Guard into Chicago.
“Can we agree there is no imminent threat that should disrupt their holiday?” Pritzker said. “No child in America should have to go trick-or-treating in fear that they might be confronted by armed federal agents and have to inhale tear gas.”
“I honestly can’t even believe that I have to make this plea. This is not the America I know.”
Johnson continues to back White House claims about SNAP funding
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson continued to support the Trump administration’s claims that there is no funding for SNAP, otherwise known as food stamps.
“When it comes to SNAP, some of the Democrats have argued that you can use this contingency fund, but the truth is, there’s no legal mechanism to do it,” Johnson told reporters.
That claim is a reversal from the first Trump administration, as well as recent contingency guidance from the US Department of Agriculture that said it could tap into leftover emergency funds, maintained in a $5 billion reserve, for necessary situations.
Lawmakers have said the administration has always been able to tap into those funds - though Johnson and others say they, legally, cannot.
When asked why Trump was not using the same strategy to tap into SNAP funds as he did in the first term, Johnson asserted the administration is doing “exactly what it did in the first term.”
In 2018, the Department of Agriculture said it would use a provision to allow it to make payments within 30 days of a government funding lapse.
Without funding for SNAP, millions of beneficiaries who rely on the program could be at risk of going hungry.
Trump says his meeting with Xi was 'a 12'
While speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump hailed his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping as “a 12.”
“On a scale from zero to 10, with 10 being the best, I would say the meeting was a 12.”
Chief of naval research replaced with 33-year-old former DOGE worker
The Trump administration recently removed a decorated admiral from his post as head of naval research in the Office of Naval Research and replaced him with a 33-year-old former DOGE employee, according to the Bulwark.
Rear Admiral Kurt Rothenhaus, who has served as chief of naval research since June 2023, was reassigned to an unknown position. Rachel Riley, a former partner at McKinsey & Co., who also worked on DOGE-related matters in the Department of Health and Human Services, is in charge.
“Dr. Rachel Riley is serving as the Chief of Naval Research,” a Navy spokesperson told USNI News.
“She brings deep acquisition, technology, and organizational expertise to the job, and we are pleased to welcome her to the team. We thank Rear Adm. Rothenhaus for his service as he is enroute to his next assignment. We do not have additional information to share at this time.”
Controversial surgeon general nominee will face Congress at a later date
Dr. Casey Means, a physician-turned-wellness-influencer, will no longer appear before senators on the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Thursday morning because she went into labor, a spokesperson for the committee told NBC News.
Means, a vaccine skeptic, is widely considered a controversial pick to be the U.S.’s top doctor. She was likely to face tough questions from senators who are apprehensive about her role.
