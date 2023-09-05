A Newsmax interview quickly turned awkward when Donald Trump Jr’s fiancé, Kimberly Guilfoyle, recoiled at the lack of certainty in the host’s words, when he said former President Donald Trump could be her “potential” future father-in-law.

Host Greg Kelly began the interview by asking Ms Guilfoyle about the impact of the Georgia election interference indictment on Mr Trump — before it took an unexpected turn: “So obviously this atrocity unfolds, your potential father-in-law under arrest. But you know what? It’s turning up roses.”

“Potential?” Ms Guilfoyle retorted with a laugh. “Future father-in-law. Jesus.” The pair reportedly got engaged on New Year’s Eve 2020.

After Kelly asked, “Is it sealed? Do we have a date?” Ms Guilfoyle replied, “Uh, not that I’m sharing on the air.”

“Fair enough. Hey, I’m glad. I didn’t realise. There’s a ring. Fantastic, that’s great news,” Kelly said.

“We’ve been engaged, babe, for two years, but we’ll take this breaking news alert. That’s hysterical,” Ms Guilfoyle joked.

But Kelly kept pushing: “Well, I mean, alright. Look, we need – what’s he waiting for?”

“We need more Trumps,” Ms Guilfoyle said with a chuckle.

Then the host launched into the positive effect that the Georgia arrest had on Mr Trump’s poll numbers: “It’s like, Biblical, this comeback.”

“It’s unbelievable. It’s better than 2016. It’s better and [he has] greater movement and momentum than 2020,” Ms Guilfoyle said. “Not only is he holding the base but he’s growing the movement.”

She referred to an Emerson poll “which is very credible,” she said.

The August 2023 Emerson poll showed that in a hypothetical matchup between Mr Trump and President Joe Biden, 46 per cent of voters would support Mr Trump and 44 per cent would support Mr Biden; 10 per cent said they were undecided.

However, what Mr Trump’s potential future daughter-in-law neglected to mention was that the same poll showed “the lowest support to date for the former president” across Emerson national polls; following the first GOP primary debate, only 50 per cent of Republican Primary voters said they would vote for Mr Trump.

By contrast, a poll taken earlier this month, on August 19 – days after he had been indicted in the Fulton County, Georgia election probe but before he was arrested – showed him carrying 56 per cent of the vote.