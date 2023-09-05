✕ Close Donald Trump’s mug shot

A new poll shows Donald Trump and Joe Biden neck-and-neck among voters nationally.

The new poll, by the Wall Street Journal, also found that 59 per cent of Republican voters say the former president would be their first choice if the GOP primary was today.

“Wow! Ron DeSanctimonious has seen a Polling CRASH like no other. People have gotten to know him. Also, really bad Social Security votes, and would decimate Medicare. That doesn’t play well in America!” Mr Trump boasted on Truth Social.

This comes as Mr Trump could be in hot water over his use of his mug shot to sell merchandise for his political campaign.

Legal experts have warned that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office owns the copyright for the image and so could sue Mr Trump for using it on t-shirts and other merchandise.

Last week, Mr Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges levelled against him in the Georgia election interference case and waived his right to an arraignment.

Some of Mr Trump’s 18 co-defendants have also waived their in-person arraignments, while the remainder are still expected to appear for the hearing on Wednesday.