McCarthy screams at Gaetz as fellow GOP rep ‘almost lunged at him’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Republican conference meeting grew heated following the announcement that Rep Jim Jordan is putting a pause on his speakership bid.

Rep Kevin McCarthy, the recently ousted speaker, reportedly screamed at Rep Matt Gaetz, who brought the motion to vacate against Mr McCarthy earlier this month, to sit down and Rep Michael Bost was seen “almost lunging at him,” a person who was in the room told Axios.

This comes after the announcement that Mr Jordan would not hold a third vote on his speakership bid on Thursday and is instead leaning towards backing Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry to serve as interim speaker until 3 January 2024.

Mr Jordan was reportedly told by colleagues that he should step down after losing two votes on the floor of the House and the votes against him from his own GOP members were expected to increase for each vote.

The Ohioan will remain the speaker designee and retain the right to go to the floor again at a later date.

Twenty-two Republicans voted against Mr Jordan on the second ballot – up from 20 on the first. Four members joined the anti-Jordan coalition, while two who voted against him in the first vote went back into the fold to support him.

Some Republicans, led by Rep David Joyce of Ohio, have previously discussed potentially giving Mr McHenry more power so the House could resume deliberation to pass spending bills to avert a government shutdown.

Mr Jordan’s backing of the resolution to empower Mr McHenry prompted an angry reaction from some in the GOP conference. The resolution will likely need at least some backing from across the aisle.

A person in the meeting room told Axios that several representatives, including Reps Debbie Lesko, Nathaniel Moran, Lance Gooden, and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, said during the meeting that Mr Jordan should step down.

Mr McCarthy argued that Mr McHenry should be empowered even as Mr Jordan remains the nominee for speaker.

The former speaker’s loud eruption at Mr Gaetz took place when the Florida Republican was about to take to the microphones to give his view.

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene said the temporary solution is not the way to go.

“We should all be able to find a path in that room right there, and that requires putting the egos down,” she told reporters in the Capitol.

Rep Troy Nehls suggested that Donald Trump be brought in for 100 days to lead the GOP in the House.

Mr Gaetz told reporters on Thursday that he didn’t support the suggestion that Mr McHenry receive temporary powers to reopen the House.

“I’m against ‘Speaker Light.’ I’m against Bud Light. I believe it is a constitutional desecration to not elect a Speaker of the House. We need to stay here until we elect a Speaker,” Mr Gaetz told the press.

Earlier on Thursday, House Freedom Caucus chair Scott Perry said, “We shouldn’t be setting the precedent that this is the way we should elect a speaker”.

Mr Perry added that Mr Jordan “doesn’t need to drop out” and that he would continue to back him.

Rep Don Bacon, an opponent of Mr Jordan, told the press that he has “mixed feelings” about the suggestion to empower Mr McHenry as acting speaker.

“There’s pros and cons … We gotta move some legislation … For our country, we need it, but I think it may delay the Speaker’s thing. And we gotta come to a conclusion,” he said in the Capitol.