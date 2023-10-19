Third Jordan speaker vote pushed to Thursday after lost support: LIVE
Jordan refuses to drop speakership bid even after losing two votes on House floor
Moment Jim Jordan loses second House speaker vote by larger margin than in first round
The next vote on the flailing speakership bid of Rep Jim Jordan has been pushed to tomorrow.
This comes as Mr Jordan is refusing to drop his bid even after losing two votes on the floor of the House.
“We got 200 votes. We picked up some today, a couple of them dropped off but they voted for me before, I think they’ll come back again. So we’ll keep talking to members, keep working on it,” Mr Jordan told the press, according to Politico.
On Wednesday, 22 Republicans voted against Mr Jordan – up from 20 on Tuesday. Four members joined the anti-Jordan coalition, while two who voted against him in the first vote went back into the fold to support him.
The Ohio Republican lost the support of Reps Vern Buchanan of Florida, Drew Ferguson of Georgia, Marianette Miller-Meeks of Iowa, and Pete Stauber of Minnesota.
Some Republicans, led by Rep David Joyce of Ohio, have discussed potentially giving Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry more power so the House could resume deliberation to pass spending bills to avert a government shutdown.
New York Republican says ‘it’s clear’ Jordan ‘doesn’t have the votes’
Rep Mike Lawler, who voted against Mr Jordan on both ballots, told CNN that “it’s clear he doesn’t have the votes. Obviously it’s up to him if he wants to put it to a third ballot, I think you’ll see more folks dropping off on a third ballot”.
“I don’t see the outcome changing here,” he added. “I think it’s imperative that we empower Patrick McHenry to serve at least for the time being in that speaker role so that he can get the House moving again.”
“I continue to believe that Kevin McCarthy is the right person to lead this House. He never should have been removed as speaker,” Mr Lawler said. “Democrats need to look in the mirror here. They helped create this mess so they’re going to have to help get out of it. So if a resolution is put on the floor to give Patrick the ability to serve as a temporary speaker it would be the height of hypocrisy to vote against it.”
GOP Rep pushing for ‘off-site’ meetings
Republican Rep Mike Garcia told Axios that he’s pushing for “off-site” meetings of the GOP caucus instead of further “therapy” sessions.
“It sounds silly, but let’s go to Gettysburg or something … We need to sequester ourselves somewhere else outside the Beltway,” he added.
Republican who went up against Jordan’s nomination blames chaos on Democrats
Rep Austin Scott, who put his name in the hat against Mr Jordan’s nomination, appeared on CNN attempting to blame Democrats for the situation in the House.
Third vote on Jordan speakership pushed to tommorrow
Reps Victoria Spartz and Doug LaMalfa both voted for Mr Jordan after not supporting him on the first ballot.
Rep Gus Bilirakis didn’t attend the vote on Tuesday but showed up on Wednesday to back Mr Jordan.
Republicans angry at Don Bacon mistakenly call Democrat with similar name
Mr Beyer referenced Matt Gertz of Media Matters, who frequently gets mistaken for Rep Matt Gaetz of Florida.
VIDEO: Protesters swarm US Capitol demanding Israel-Hamas ceasefire
AOC doesn’t commit to empowering McHenry
Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) did not commit one way when asked about empowering Mr McHenry, the temporary speaker.
“I’d have to see what the options are on the table,” she told The Independent.
In addition, the House is hoping to pass an aide package to Israel as President Joe Biden pays a visit to the nation as Israel has begun a war in Gaza after Hamas attacked earlier this month. The House also hopes to pass aid to Ukraine despite the fact that many conservatives oppose aiding Ukraine.
For his part, Mr McCarthy, now out of the speaker’s chair, walked into the House floor toward the end of the huddle with Mr McHenry and other Republicans.
‘It may actually get worse in the next round’
Rep Carlos Giménez (R-FL), who opposed Mr Jordan, told The Independent would not say whether it meant that Mr Jordan should step aside.
“You need to ask Mr Jordan that. That’s his personal decision,” he said. “I think that this is an indication that’s not getting any better. And it may actually get worse in the next round.”
Mr Giménez said he would be open to a resolution to empower the speaker pro tempore.
“What I’m saying generally, that I would support something that would open the House and get us back into business as we iron our differences out,” he said.
‘The country cannot afford more delays and more chaos'
Rep Pete Aguilar, the chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, nominated House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.
“The country cannot afford more delays and more chaos,” he said. “Fifteen days should be enough.”
The vote comes as some Republicans, led by Rep David Joyce of Ohio, have discussed potentially giving Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry more power so the House could resume deliberation to pass spending bills to avert a government shutdown.
After the vote, Mr McHenry huddled with Rep French Hill of Arkansas; Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania, who opposed Mr Jordan; David Joyce of Ohio and Brian Fitzpatrick on the floor of the House. Mr Kelly told The Independent that he did not know if such a resolution could pass.
“I don’t know I really don’t know because we haven’t brought it up yet,” he said. Mr Kelly voted for former House speaker Boehner on the second round.
Biden mockingly says he’s aching for Jim Jordan
President Joe Biden was asked for his “view of Jim Jordan’s current predicament being unable to secure the speakership?”
“I ache for him,” a sarcastic Mr Biden said. “No. Zero. None.”
