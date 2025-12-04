Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Fox Business host has claimed that women get “hotter” if they join the Republican Party.

Katrina Campins went on to declare that “all Republican women are hot” while speaking on Jesse Watters Primetime about a recent controversy involving Euphoria and Christy actress Sydney Sweeney.

“She’s getting hotter, and they’re so jealous, right? They’re like, ‘She’s so Republican,’ she gets hotter by the minute, right?,” Campins said, referencing Sweeney. “And so my advice to all the ladies, our side is better, and you get hotter, right?

“All Republican women are hot! Tell me that’s not true,” she continued.

“It is true,” Watters laughed. “So when you register Republican, you just get hotter.”

open image in gallery Katrina Campins says that women get 'hotter' when they join the Republican Party ( Fox News )

Spurred on by Watters’ words, Campins continued on her rant.

“You do! It’s like you get hotter with age,” she shouted. “Like, you get wiser and hotter. It’s like good wine, like the wine you sent.”

Campins’ remarks comes after the backlash over Sweeney’s appearance in an American Eagle Outfitters advertisement, entitled Sydney Sweeney has Great Jeans.

Critics, including former MSNBC host Krystal Ball, argued that the pun on “jeans” and “genes” could be seen as a promotion of eugenics.

Ball made the claims while appearing on the I’ve Had It podcast earlier this week, which Campins was broadly responding to in her own rant.

“I have so had it with this pick-me a** b***h. She knows what she’s doing,” Ball claimed. “She wants to appeal to these, like, right-wing, ethno-centric white nationalists, effectively.”

“But no, I find her embarrassing and pathetic, honestly,” Ball continued. “Like, she wanted to lean into– she thought the vibe had shifted and this would be great for her career, and so I’m happy to see her fall flat on her face, frankly.”

open image in gallery The comments come after backlash over Sydney Sweeney’s controversial ‘great jeans’ advertisement ( Getty Images )

Sweeney has played down the impact of the advertisement, telling GQ that she simply “did a jean ad.”

“The reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans,” she continued. “All I wear are jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life.”

Sweeney previously landed in hot water in 2022, when she was photographed alongside guests who were wearing parody MAGA hats, at her mother’s birthday party.

In response, she told fans on X that the backlash was “wild.”

“An innocent celebration for my mom’s milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention,” she continued. “Please stop making assumptions.”