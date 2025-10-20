Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt attempted to justify her recent decision to respond to a reporter’s question with “your mom” by posting a screenshot of the text exchange that led to the moment and accusing the reporter of being a “left-wing hack.”

The screenshot, shared on X Monday, shows HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte asking Leavitt why President Donald Trump is choosing to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Hungary.

“Is the president aware of the significance of Budapest? In 1994, Russia promised, in Budapest, not to invade Ukraine if it gave up the nuclear weapons it inherited when the Soviet Union dissolved. Does he not see why Ukraine might object to that site? Who suggested Budapest? Thanks,” Dáte texted Leavitt on October 16.

Leavitt promptly responded with, “Your mom did.”

When Dáte texted Leavitt back to ask if she thought the question was funny, the White House press secretary gave a lengthy, insulting response.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt doubled down on her recent dismissive ‘your mom’ response to a reporter ( Getty Images )

“It’s funny to me that you actually consider yourself a journal. You are a far left hack who nobody takes seriously, including your colleagues in the media, they just don’t tell you that to your face. Stop texting me your disingenuous, biased, and bulls*** questions,” Leavitt texted Dáte.

Dáte ultimately wrote a story about Leavitt’s response that received national attention.

The White House press secretary said Monday she was sharing the screenshot to show her “full response” to Dáte’s inquiry and provide “context” about him. She claimed Dáte is “not a journalist interested in the facts” and that he “constantly bombards” her phone with “Democrat talking points.”

Dáte has been a reporter for three decades, previously working at the Associated Press, NPR and the Palm Beach Post, according to his author biography. He wrote a book, titled “The Useful Idiot,” about Trump’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Feel better now?” Dáte responded to Leavitt on Monday. “Now can you answer the question? Please and thank you.”

The Trump administration has utilized social media and meme culture to its full capacity to promote and defend the president’s agenda.

The Department of Homeland Security uses memes to brag about the number of immigration arrests and deportations they’ve made and recruit people to join Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Trump often reposts memes or artificial intelligence-generated videos on his social media platform, Truth Social, that galvanize supporters.