Karoline Leavitt gives glimpse into family life with personal post

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has offered a glimpse into her personal life after posting a picture of her newborn son on Instagram.

The 27-year-old posted a picture of her one-year-old child, Nicholas "Niko" Robert Riccio, on Monday.

Though the child’s face was not visible, the picture focused on his babygrow – which featured a picture of a cartoon farm and a sheep. “Home is where my mama is,” the shirt read.

“This shirt,” Leavitt captioned the photo, alongside a teary-eyed emoji and a blue heart.

Leavitt shares her son with her 59-year-old husband Nicholas Riccio, though is not often public with the child.

open image in gallery Karoline Leavitt gives relatively few insights into her personal life ( AP )

In an Instagram post celebrating her son’s first birthday, Leavitt described the child as “my sweet, happy, sensitive, funny, and handsome baby.”

“What a year it has been. There are no words to describe how much I love this little boy. I thank God every day for making me his mommy.”

She has also shared several posts featuring the child previously.

The post comes after social media users raised eyebrows about remarks made about Leavitt by Donald Trump, which many described as “creepy.”

In an interview Friday the president offered high, if not slightly uncomfortable, praise for his press secretary, complimenting “that face” and “those lips.”

open image in gallery Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt shares behind scenes video of baby son at White House. ( Karoline Leavitt )

The president gave the unorthodox compliments during a sit down with Newsmax in response to Leavitt's claim that he should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his self-claimed success since returning to office.

“She’s become a star. It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips, the way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun,” Trump said. “She’s a great person, actually. But she’s – I don’t think anybody has ever had a better press secretary than Karoline. She’s been amazing.”

“Will ANYONE in the MSM ask him or the White House about this incredibly bizarre, creepy, cringey comment? Of course not,” wrote one user. “It’s amazing how his ‘super Christian-y’ base just love that he’s such a creepy old pervert,” added another.

A third wrote: “If any man said this on the job about a fellow employee, they'd be fired instantly, and the company sued.”

Leavitt is Trump’s fifth press secretary overall, though remains the only one from his second term so far.