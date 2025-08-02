Trump gushes over Karoline Leavitt: ‘It’s that face, it’s that brain, it’s those lips, the way they move!’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump offered high, if not slightly uncomfortable, praise for his White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, gushing over “that face” and “those lips.”

The president gave the unorthodox compliments during a Friday interview with Newsmax in response to Leavitt's claim that he should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his alleged success since returning to office.

“She’s become a star. It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips, the way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun,” Trump said. “She’s a great person, actually. But she’s – I don’t think anybody has ever had a better press secretary than Karoline. She’s been amazing.”

The 27-year-old is Trump’s fifth press secretary overall, though remains the only one from his second term so far. At a White House Press briefing Thursday, Leavitt praised Trump in a similarly effusive fashion.

“President Trump has brokered, on average, about one peace deal or ceasefire per month during his six months in office,” she claimed. “It’s well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump offered high praise for his White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, praising her ‘face’ and ‘lips’ ( Copyright 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Social media was quick to react to the president’s comments during his Newsmax sit-down, with some accusing him of being “creepy.”

“This definitely sounds like something Jeffrey Epstein's best friend would say,” one user wrote, referring to the ongoing furor surrounding the president and his connection to the deceased pedophile financier.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and said that he and Epstein had cut ties many years before allegations of sex-trafficking were made against the financier.

open image in gallery The 27-year-old is Trump’s fifth press secretary overall, though remains the only one from his second term so far ( Reuters )

“Will ANYONE in the MSM ask him or the White House about this incredibly bizarre, creepy, cringey comment? Of course not,” wrote one user. “It’s amazing how his ‘super Christian-y’ base just love that he’s such a creepy old pervert,” added another.

A third wrote: “If any man said this on the job about a fellow employee, they'd be fired instantly, and the company sued.”