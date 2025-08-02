Trump gushes over Karoline Leavitt: ‘It’s that face, it’s that brain, it’s those lips, the way they move!’
The president gave the unorthodox compliments during a Friday interview in response to his press secretary's claim that he should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize
Donald Trump offered high, if not slightly uncomfortable, praise for his White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, gushing over “that face” and “those lips.”
The president gave the unorthodox compliments during a Friday interview with Newsmax in response to Leavitt's claim that he should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his alleged success since returning to office.
“She’s become a star. It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips, the way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun,” Trump said. “She’s a great person, actually. But she’s – I don’t think anybody has ever had a better press secretary than Karoline. She’s been amazing.”
The 27-year-old is Trump’s fifth press secretary overall, though remains the only one from his second term so far. At a White House Press briefing Thursday, Leavitt praised Trump in a similarly effusive fashion.
“President Trump has brokered, on average, about one peace deal or ceasefire per month during his six months in office,” she claimed. “It’s well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.”
Social media was quick to react to the president’s comments during his Newsmax sit-down, with some accusing him of being “creepy.”
“This definitely sounds like something Jeffrey Epstein's best friend would say,” one user wrote, referring to the ongoing furor surrounding the president and his connection to the deceased pedophile financier.
Trump has denied any wrongdoing and said that he and Epstein had cut ties many years before allegations of sex-trafficking were made against the financier.
“Will ANYONE in the MSM ask him or the White House about this incredibly bizarre, creepy, cringey comment? Of course not,” wrote one user. “It’s amazing how his ‘super Christian-y’ base just love that he’s such a creepy old pervert,” added another.
A third wrote: “If any man said this on the job about a fellow employee, they'd be fired instantly, and the company sued.”
