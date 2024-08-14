Support truly

Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz are planning to hold a rally in Milwaukee in the same arena used for the Republican National Convention hours before former President Barack Obama speaks at the Democratic convention in Chicago on Tuesday.

Its one of the many stops planned for the Democratic ticket in the next week as they look to continue to build momentum heading into November’s election.

Harris and Walz are set to rally supporters in the key swing state of Wisconsin at the Fiserv Forum where former President Donald Trump accepted the Republican nomination for the third election cycle last month. However, an agreement on using the arena has not yet been completed, according to The New York Times.

The Wisconsin rally would be the next stop on a tour where Harris and Walz have spoken to audiences of more than 10,000 people during events last week in five swing states. After Walz bragged about the high turnout at the campaign’s recent rallies, Trump made the false claim that the crowds had been faked using artificial intelligence.

The rally set for Tuesday would, in all likelihood, be scheduled for before the speeches in primetime during the DNC, particularly Obama’s appearance. Milwaukee and Chicago are only about an hour’s drive apart.

Harris is set to appear on Thursday with President Joe Biden in Maryland, their first joint event since he dropped out of the race, to tout the administration’s record on lowering costs of everyday items. On Friday, the vice president will be in North Carolina to deliver remarks on the economy.

Presidential candidates have held events away from the convention in the past, including in 2012 when then-President Obama got to Charlotte, North Carolina, the day before he was set to speak. Similarly, Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state and 2016 nominee got to Philadelphia the day before her speech, appearing on stage as she thanked Obama for his public backing of her nomination.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris accompanied, left, by her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. The two are set for rallies across the US including one hours before former president Obama speaks at the DNC. ( AP )

Unlike the recent Democratic nominees, Trump was present in the crowd during all four days of the Republican National Convention in July.

The Democratic convention is set to get underway on August 19 and will end on August 22. Harris and Walz have already been put on the Democratic ticket following five days of online voting by delegates ending on August 5.

The results of the virtual roll call meant that Harris is the first Black woman and Asian-American person to become the presidential nominee for a major party after she received 99 percent of the votes from the more than 4,500 delegates.

Biden is scheduled to speak on Monday, as will Clinton. Her husband, former President Bill Clinton, is set to speak on Wednesday ahead of Walz. Obama is scheduled to speak on Tuesday, likely after Harris and Walz wrap up their rally. Harris is set to speak on the final day of the convention.