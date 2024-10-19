Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Kamala Harris is placing ads on video game and sports betting sites in an effort to win back the male vote – often referred to as the “bro” vote – from Donald Trump.

Harris is placing ads on DraftKings, a sports betting company, and Yahoo Sports, NBC News reports. Her campaign is now the first to advertise on DraftKings, the outlet added. She will also place ads on video game sites IGN and Fandom.

Some of these ads will be 30-second spots featuring celebrities such as NBA legend Magic Johnson and actor Ben Stiller.

“Let’s break down Kamala’s economic plan. She has a plan to cut taxes for over 100 million Americans," Johnson says in one of the ads. "Now let’s look at the other guy. He’s a failed businessman, plain and simple.”

"You know this election is a lot like dodgeball. Kamala Harris is the average Joe underdog and … Ha No, this isn’t a time for jokes," Stiller says in another ad. "You know what? It’s way too important. Donald Trump wants to terminate the Constitution. Project 2025 will give him nearly unlimited power. We can’t let him get anywhere near the White House. So, vote for Kamala Harris."

Ben Stiller stars in an ad for Harris that will be featured on sites typically popular with men ( Kamala Harris for President )

This push comes as Trump leads Harris in polls among men. The gender divide between Trump and Harris voters is generally significant, according to national polls, with women leaning left and men leaning right.

In most swing states, there’s a noticeable gender divide, especially in Georgia, where Harris enjoys a 12-point lead among women, while Trump has a 14-point lead among men, according to a previous analysis from The Independent.

However, in the swing state of Arizona, there is not a significant distinction between how men and women are voting.

As Harris places these ads, Trump has been targeting 18- to 29-year-old men by dedicating time to YouTubers such as Logan Paul and podcasters like Theo Von, The New York Times reported earlier this year.

The former president sat down with Paul in June for his Impaulsive podcast, which garnered six million views. During that appearance, Trump gifted Paul with T-shirts featuring his Fulton County, Georgia, mugshot.

The Trump campaign has also worked with the Nelk Boys, known for their YouTube pranks and the Full Send political podcast, during which they often host Trump-world guests. Trump appeared on the podcast in April, and his running mate JD Vance sat down with them in August.