Watch live: Kamala Harris makes first appearance as she addresses nation following US election defeat
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Watch live as Kamala Harris makes a speech in which she is expected to address Donald Trump's 2024 presidential election victory for the first time.
On Election Day, the vice president chose not to appear at Howard University in Washington DC, where a watch party had been planned in anticipation of victory but ultimately ended in tears with supporters leaving early.
Ms Harris has called the 47th president to congratulate him on his victory.
She also mentioned the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for the whole of the US.
Mr Trump secured the magic number of 270 Electoral College votes by winning Wisconsin – having already picked up North Carolina, Georgia and, crucially, Pennsylvania – and also secured the popular vote by 51 per cent to 47.5 per cent, claiming 77m ballots to Harris’s 66m.
Mr Trump took to the stage with his family and running mate JD Vance earlier to promise a “golden age for America” and hail “the greatest political movement of all time.”
Republicans will control the Senate in January, a key victory for the party which has been in minority there since 2021.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments