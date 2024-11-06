Watch live: View of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home after winning 47th presidential election
Watch a live view of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, after he won a historic second term in the White House.
The 45th and now 47th president swept four of the key battleground states hours after the polls closed on Election Day.
As of Wednesday morning, Kamala Harris has not commented on her defeat.
Mr Trump secured the magic number of 270 Electoral College votes by winning Wisconsin – having already picked up North Carolina, Georgia and, crucially, Pennsylvania – and also secured the popular vote by 51 percent to 47.5 percent, claiming 77m ballots to Harris’s 66m.
Counting is still underway in Michigan, Arizona and Nevada but those results will not alter the outcome.
Mr Trump took to the stage with his family and running mate JD Vance earlier to promise a “golden age for America” and hail “the greatest political movement of all time.”
Republicans have also likely taken control of the Senate, a key victory for the party which has been in minority there since 2021.
