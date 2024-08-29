Support truly

Vice President Kamala Harris’ neighbors are divided over the fanfare that accompanies the Democratic nominee when she stays at her Los Angeles area home.

“I will vote for her if she agrees to sell her house,” one neighbor joked to the Wall Street Journal.

Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff have been escaping the Washington, DC, circus for years and venturing to their sprawling California home in the Brentwood neighborhood — but the second couple have been using this residence more and more since Harris has moved to the top of the Democratic ticket.

The posh Brentwood enclave is known for its oceanside views, trendy restaurants and attracting A-listers. Reese Witherspoon, Tom Hanks, Gwyneth Paltrow and LeBron James have all at one point called the neighborhood home. Emhoff reportedly bought the property he shares with Harris for $2.7 million in 2012 — it is now valued at more than $5.3 million.

The Democratic presidential nominee has stopped at the Brentwood home for different fundraising events in recent weeks. A security motorcade and media attention follows her to the typically quiet neighborhood, prompting a range of emotions from locals, the Journal reported.

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s neighbors are divided on the fanfare that follows the Vice President when she escapes to her Brentwood, California, home ( REUTERS )

Some residents are excited by the fanfare, while others are less than thrilled to have the motorcade and extra security in their neighborhood.

“I’m not from DC, so it’s really cool for me,” another told the outlet. “You see celebrities here, but not politicians.”

One Brentwood resident told the outlet: “Very annoying to be their neighbor.”

Another groaned: “The street’s always shut down.”

A Secret Service spokesperson told the Journal the agency works “closely with communities to minimize disruptions whenever possible without compromising critical safety measures.”

“We regret any inconveniences our presence may cause,” the spokesperson continued.

No matter the reaction, Harris’ presence in the neighborhood undoubtedly changes the dynamic. While the dynamic shift may be new to Brentwood, it’s not new to the world of politics.

Every president has a place of retreat outside of DC: President Joe Biden ventures to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Donald Trump flocked to his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, and Barack Obama escaped to Martha’s Vineyard.

Even in DC, a place where residents are more used to political fanfare, locals complain about the disruption that comes with the election cycle. Earlier this week, neighbors of JD Vance grumbled about the Secret Service’s announcement that it planned to temporarily close a local park to provide security for Trump’s running mate.

“I am all for protecting people, but if that park is such a danger, he should probably move,” one person suggested in the comments section of ALX Now, which first reported the closure. “The park belongs to the city and the people of Alexandria, not his protection staff. And to be perfectly honest, a true Republican would not want the government infringing on other people’s rights.”