Trump vs Harris live: Trump speaks with Dr Phil as Arlington Cemetery blasts his ‘abusive’ campaign staff
The Republican presidential candidate addressed the attempt on his life last month at a rally in Pennsylvania during a sit-down interview with Dr Phil in Las Vegas on Tuesday
Donald Trump says that “God’s hand” was involved in saving him during an assassination attempt so that he could save America - and the world.
The Republican presidential candidate addressed the attempt on his life last month at a rally in Pennsylvania during a sit-down interview with Dr Phil in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
In the hour-long, free-wheeling interview, Trump said that being president was more dangerous than a racing driver; insisted that he isn’t a threat to democracy; pushed the “Big Lie” that he had won the 2020 election; and baselessly claimed mail-in voter ballots would result in “massive fraud.”
Ahead of the interview, Trump said that he had reached an agreement with Democratic rival Kamala Harris over the rules for their first presidential debate next month.
Also on Tuesday, Special Counsel Jack Smith unveiled a fresh indictment against Trump for his alleged illegal attempts to reverse his 2020 election loss.
Meanwhile, Arlington National Cemetery officials say that Donald Trump’s campaign staff verbally abused and pushed aside a cemetery official who objected to filming and photography at gravesites during a recent visit, NPR reports. The incident occurred on Monday as the former president participated in a wreath-laying ceremony, according to the outlet. The Trump campaign has denied that the incident took place.
RFK to follow Trump on Dr Phil – interview to broadcast on Wednesday
On Wednesday evening a pre-recorded Dr Phil interview, this time with Robert F Kennedy Jr will broadcast.
The former independent presidential candidate dropped out of the race on Friday, and threw his support behind Trump.
Speaking about RFK Jr’s endorsement during his own interview on Tuesday, Trump told Dr Phil: “I’m very honored. He’s a smart guy, a different kind of a guy, he loves our country. He has some very good views on a lot of things. I've known him for a long time, we’re somewhat friendly actually.
However, he remaiend cagey on whether Kennedy Jr would be given a job, adding: “I think he’s going to be a great asset. Will I have him in the administration? I don’t know. We haven’t discussed it. But he adds a lot to the election.”
Watch: Trump’s full interview with Dr Phil
See below for Donald Trump’s full, hour-long, prime-time interview with clincal psychologist-turned TV show host, Dr Phil.
Trump cagey over whether RFK will have a role in hypothetical second administration
Trump’s interview with Dr Phil comes a day before former independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr will sit down with the TV host.
Kennedy dropped out of the race on Friday, and threw his support behind Trump.
Speaking about RFK Jr’s endorsement, Trump told Dr Phil: “I’m very honored. He’s a smart guy, a different kind of a guy, he loves our country. He has some very good views on a lot of things. I’ve known him for a long time, we’re somewhat friendly actually.
“I think he’s going to be a great asset. Will I have him in the administration? I don’t know. We haven’t discussed it. But he adds a lot to the election.”
Trump clarifies remarks about ‘being a dictator on day one'
Trump attempted to clarify his previous remarks about wanting to be a “dictator for one day” and ensuring people would “not have to vote again” if he were president.
At a conservative event last month, Trump said: “You’ve got to get out and vote. In four years, you don’t have to vote again, we’ll have it fixed so good you’re not going to have to vote.”
But in his interview with Dr Phil, Trump hit back at suggestions that the remarks referred to the ending of democratic elections. “I said to the Christians, we’ve got to win this election,” he said. “We win this election, I’ll straighten everything out in less than four years by a lot.
“Then you don’t have to. It doesn’t matter. In other words, I’m saying you don’t have to vote doesn’t mean we’re not going to have elections. You’re going to have elections, but you have to vote this time because we have to win.”
He added: That’s what I meant, and I said it, and everybody knows I said it that way, and everybody agrees that I said it that way.”
Trump went on to clarify that his comments to Fox News’ host Sean Hannity in December about being “a dictator for one day” were in jest, and were really referring to his desire to get work quickly.
“It was said with a chuckle,” he said. “The audience laughed, I laughed, we all laughed, but they take it, and they cut it… and it says, ‘I want to be a dictator.’
