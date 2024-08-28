Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1724828400

Trump vs Harris live: Trump speaks with Dr Phil as Arlington Cemetery blasts his ‘abusive’ campaign staff

The Republican presidential candidate addressed the attempt on his life last month at a rally in Pennsylvania during a sit-down interview with Dr Phil in Las Vegas on Tuesday

Oliver O'Connell,James Liddell,Alex Woodward
Wednesday 28 August 2024 08:00
Comments
Close
Related: Donald Trump claims Barack and Michelle Obama were ‘nasty’ to him at Democratic convention

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Donald Trump says that “God’s hand” was involved in saving him during an assassination attempt so that he could save America - and the world.

The Republican presidential candidate addressed the attempt on his life last month at a rally in Pennsylvania during a sit-down interview with Dr Phil in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

In the hour-long, free-wheeling interview, Trump said that being president was more dangerous than a racing driver; insisted that he isn’t a threat to democracy; pushed the “Big Lie” that he had won the 2020 election; and baselessly claimed mail-in voter ballots would result in “massive fraud.”

Ahead of the interview, Trump said that he had reached an agreement with Democratic rival Kamala Harris over the rules for their first presidential debate next month.

Also on Tuesday, Special Counsel Jack Smith unveiled a fresh indictment against Trump for his alleged illegal attempts to reverse his 2020 election loss.

Meanwhile, Arlington National Cemetery officials say that Donald Trump’s campaign staff verbally abused and pushed aside a cemetery official who objected to filming and photography at gravesites during a recent visit, NPR reports. The incident occurred on Monday as the former president participated in a wreath-laying ceremony, according to the outlet. The Trump campaign has denied that the incident took place.

Recommended
1724828400

‘I’m not a threat to democracy’: Trump accuses democrats for recent assassination attempt

‘I’m not a threat to democracy’: Trump accuses democrats for recent assassination attempt
Mike Bedigan28 August 2024 08:00
1724824800

Melania Trump’s newly-unveiled book cover design raises eyebrows

Former first lady Melania Trump’s memoir went on pre-sale last Friday and the cover is raising eyebrows as it appears awfully similar to that of Chanel Catwalk - a fashion tome which has been on sale for years.

Gustaf Kilander takes a closer look:

Melania Trump’s newly-unveiled book cover design raises eyebrows

The memoir, set to be released on October 1, is described by her office as ‘a powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has carved her own path, overcome adversity and defined personal excellence’

Mike Bedigan28 August 2024 07:00
1724821200

Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates

Check in with the latest polling date, collected by The Independent:

Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates from the 2024 election

Here’s what the latest polls say about the 2024 presidential election, from The Independent’s data correspondent

Mike Bedigan28 August 2024 06:00
1724817660

RFK to follow Trump on Dr Phil – interview to broadcast on Wednesday

On Wednesday evening a pre-recorded Dr Phil interview, this time with Robert F Kennedy Jr will broadcast.

The former independent presidential candidate dropped out of the race on Friday, and threw his support behind Trump.

Speaking about RFK Jr’s endorsement during his own interview on Tuesday, Trump told Dr Phil: “I’m very honored. He’s a smart guy, a different kind of a guy, he loves our country. He has some very good views on a lot of things. I've known him for a long time, we’re somewhat friendly actually.

However, he remaiend cagey on whether Kennedy Jr would be given a job, adding: “I think he’s going to be a great asset. Will I have him in the administration? I don’t know. We haven’t discussed it. But he adds a lot to the election.”

Mike Bedigan28 August 2024 05:01
1724814013

Watch: Trump’s full interview with Dr Phil

See below for Donald Trump’s full, hour-long, prime-time interview with clincal psychologist-turned TV show host, Dr Phil.

Mike Bedigan28 August 2024 04:00
1724812249

New audio reveals JD Vance accusing childless left of ‘trying to brainwash the minds of our children

In the latest audio recording to resurface, Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance can once again be heard going after women without children as somehow being harmful to other people’s kids.

Justin Rohrlich has more:

Vance accuses the childless left of ‘trying to brainwash the minds of our children’

Republican vice presidential candidate made offensive remarks at a 2021 Center for Christian Virtue forum

Mike Bedigan28 August 2024 03:30
1724810449

Tim Walz gets real — about gutters — on TikTok show

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz took to TikTok to talk gutters on Tuesday - noting that this aspect of home ownership often remains “neglected”, when asked for his hot take.

Gustaf Kilander has more:

Tim Walz gets real — about gutters — on TikTok show

‘My take is the most neglected part of home ownership is the gutters,’ Democratic vice presidential nominee advised on Subway Takes

Mike Bedigan28 August 2024 03:00
1724808673

Watch: ‘I’m not a threat to democracy’: Trump accuses democrats for recent assassination attempt

‘I’m not a threat to democracy’: Trump accuses democrats for recent assassination attempt
Mike Bedigan28 August 2024 02:31
1724807113

Trump cagey over whether RFK will have a role in hypothetical second administration

Trump’s interview with Dr Phil comes a day before former independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr will sit down with the TV host.

Kennedy dropped out of the race on Friday, and threw his support behind Trump.

Speaking about RFK Jr’s  endorsement, Trump told Dr Phil: “I’m very honored. He’s a smart guy, a different kind of a guy, he loves our country. He has some very good views on a lot of things. I’ve known him for a long time, we’re somewhat friendly actually.

“I think he’s going to be a great asset. Will I have him in the administration? I don’t know. We haven’t discussed it. But he adds a lot to the election.”

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump shakes hands with Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at a campaign rally at the Desert Diamond Arena, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump shakes hands with Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at a campaign rally at the Desert Diamond Arena, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP)
Mike Bedigan28 August 2024 02:05
1724806513

Trump clarifies remarks about ‘being a dictator on day one'

Trump attempted to clarify his previous remarks about wanting to be a “dictator for one day” and ensuring people would “not have to vote again” if he were president.

At a conservative event last month, Trump said: “You’ve got to get out and vote. In four years, you don’t have to vote again, we’ll have it fixed so good you’re not going to have to vote.”

But in his interview with Dr Phil, Trump hit back at suggestions that the remarks referred to the ending of democratic elections. “I said to the Christians, we’ve got to win this election,” he said. “We win this election, I’ll straighten everything out in less than four years by a lot.

“Then you don’t have to. It doesn’t matter. In other words, I’m saying you don’t have to vote doesn’t mean we’re not going to have elections. You’re going to have elections, but you have to vote this time because we have to win.”

He added: That’s what I meant, and I said it, and everybody knows I said it that way, and everybody agrees that I said it that way.”

Trump went on to clarify that his comments to Fox News’ host Sean Hannity in December about being “a dictator for one day” were in jest, and were really referring to his desire to get work quickly.

“It was said with a chuckle,” he said. “The audience laughed, I laughed, we all laughed, but they take it, and they cut it… and it says, ‘I want to be a dictator.’

Mike Bedigan28 August 2024 01:55

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in