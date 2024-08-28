✕ Close Related: Donald Trump claims Barack and Michelle Obama were ‘nasty’ to him at Democratic convention

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Donald Trump says that “God’s hand” was involved in saving him during an assassination attempt so that he could save America - and the world.

The Republican presidential candidate addressed the attempt on his life last month at a rally in Pennsylvania during a sit-down interview with Dr Phil in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

In the hour-long, free-wheeling interview, Trump said that being president was more dangerous than a racing driver; insisted that he isn’t a threat to democracy; pushed the “Big Lie” that he had won the 2020 election; and baselessly claimed mail-in voter ballots would result in “massive fraud.”

Ahead of the interview, Trump said that he had reached an agreement with Democratic rival Kamala Harris over the rules for their first presidential debate next month.

Also on Tuesday, Special Counsel Jack Smith unveiled a fresh indictment against Trump for his alleged illegal attempts to reverse his 2020 election loss.

Meanwhile, Arlington National Cemetery officials say that Donald Trump’s campaign staff verbally abused and pushed aside a cemetery official who objected to filming and photography at gravesites during a recent visit, NPR reports. The incident occurred on Monday as the former president participated in a wreath-laying ceremony, according to the outlet. The Trump campaign has denied that the incident took place.