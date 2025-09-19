Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Pete Buttigieg hits back at Kamala Harris’s suggestion she could not risk him as VP pick

Former Biden administration colleague said he was ‘surprised’ to read Harris’s comments

Josh Marcus
in San Francisco
Thursday 18 September 2025 20:26 EDT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Tim Walz was not Kamala Harris' first pick for VP

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg reacted with shock to learn that former Vice President Kamala Harris considered then abandoned him as a potential running mate during the 2024 election.

In an excerpt of Harris’s forthcoming memoir published this week in The Atlantic, she described how Buttigieg was initially her top choice, though she later grew concerned America was not ready to elect a ticket with a Black woman and a gay man, concluding that Buttigieg “would have been an ideal partner — if I were a straight white man.”

“We were already asking a lot of America: to accept a woman, a Black woman, a Black woman married to a Jewish man. Part of me wanted to say, Screw it, let’s just do it. But knowing what was at stake, it was too big of a risk,” Harris wrote.

Buttigieg told Politico on Thursday he was “surprised” to learn of this and called for “giving Americans more credit,” arguing they would have judged the campaign on the issues, not his identity.

“My experience in politics has been that the way that you earn trust with voters is based mostly on what they think you’re going to do for their lives, not on categories,” Buttigieg said.

Kamala Harris’s forthcoming memoir claims she initially wanted Pete Buttigieg as her vice presidential candidate, only to later decide voters wouldn’t elect a Black woman and gay man at the same time
Kamala Harris’s forthcoming memoir claims she initially wanted Pete Buttigieg as her vice presidential candidate, only to later decide voters wouldn’t elect a Black woman and gay man at the same time (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Indiana politician added that Harris’s reservations about joining forces were “not something that we ever talked about.”

The passage about choosing a vice presidential nominee isn’t the only part of the memoir, 107 Days, that has led to back-and-forth within the party.

In another excerpt, Harris described Joe Biden’s decision to initially seek reelection as “reckless” while conceding that she “perhaps” could have done more to encourage him to cede the stage to another candidate much earlier than the dramatic late-stage twist that led to Harris replacing him.

Former vice president’s memoir also called Joe Biden’s initial decision to seek reelection ‘reckless’
Former vice president’s memoir also called Joe Biden’s initial decision to seek reelection ‘reckless’ (Getty)

A former Biden official condemned the comments.

"Vice President Harris was simply not good at the job," the official told Axios. "She had basically zero substantive role in any of the administration's key work streams, and instead would just dive bomb in for stilted photo ops that exposed how out of depth she was."

Harris announced in July she won’t seek the governorship of California next year, but her future political plans beyond that, if any, remain unclear.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in