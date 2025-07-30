Kamala Harris announces she will not be running for governor of California in 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former vice president Kamala Harris has announced she will not be running for Governor of California in 2026, ending months of speculation.

In a statement released by her office Wednesday, Harris said she had reached the decision after “deep reflection” and vowed to “remain in the fight” despite not holding an official political office.

“Over the past six months, I have spent time reflecting on this moment in our nation’s history and the best way for me to continue fighting for the American people and advancing the values and ideals I hold dear,” the statement read.

“I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their governor. I love this state, its people and its promise. It is my home. But after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for Governor in this election,” she said.

Speculation about Harris’ next steps has been rife ever since her dramatic loss to Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race – having taken over from Joe Biden after he stepped down mid-campaign.

In a statement released by her office Wednesday, Harris said she had reached the decision after 'deep reflection' and vowed to 'remain in the fight' despite not holding an official political office

The former VP and US senator for California has spent time largely out of the limelight, with many believing she was tossing up a run for governor, stepping away from politics entirely, or even another stab at the presidency.

In her statement Harris did not rule out another presidential bid, despite unsuccessful bids in both 2020 and 2024. It is not known if or when she will make that decision.

Harris’s statement Wednesday did not mention her 2024 adversary, Donald Trump, by name but wrote that “our politics, our government, and our institutions have too often failed the American people, culminating in this moment of crisis.”

“For now, my leadership — and public service — will not be in elected office. I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans,” the statement added.

Speculation about Harris's next steps has been rife ever since her dramatic loss to Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race – having taken over from Joe Biden after he stepped down mid-campaign

“In the United States of America, power must lie with the people. And We, the People must use our power to fight for freedom, opportunity, fairness and the dignity of all. I will remain in that fight.”

Harris may well have been a frontrunner in the race to succeed current governor Gavin Newsom, who is reaching the end of his term limit. Before serving as U.S. senator and vice president, she was elected state attorney general and district attorney in San Francisco.

Newsom himself has also been touted as a potential name for the Democratic presidential ticket in 2028 – meaning a potential Californian head-to-head, should Harris choose to try again.

Prior to her stint as Joe Biden’s second-in-command, Harris sought the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, but dropped out of the race before the leadoff Iowa caucuses — the first defeat of her political career.

Harris may well have been a frontrunner in the race to succeed current governor Gavin Newsom, who is reaching the end of his term limit. Newsom himself has also been touted as a potential name for the Democratic presidential ticket in 2028 – meaning a potential Californian head-to-head, should Harris choose to try again

After Biden chose her as his running mate, she made history as the first woman, Black person or person of South Asian descent to serve as vice president. In 2024, Harris became the Democratic presidential nominee after Biden left the race months before Election Day and endorsed her. She lost that race to Trump, who won every swing state.

Should she want to run for the third time, Harris may face an uphill battle – having to convince Democrats to back her again, despite the resounding defeat to Trump last November.

Many still associate her with some of the perceived failings of the Biden administration, which she failed to adequately distance herself from after taking the reins of the campaign.

Biden’s legacy was tarnished as he left office, after holding out on stepping down despite consistent pressure from Democratic heavyweights to do so. Since his exit new questions have swirled about his physical and mental abilities as his term ended.

Looking ahead to 2028, whoever runs for Democratic leader will have to unify a fractious party with low approval ratings that is struggling to slow Trump’s agenda in Washington.