Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

From ‘coconut tree’ to ‘we did it, Joe’: All the times Kamala Harris went viral

Harris has been in the spotlight for a slew of viral moments long before becoming the internet’s latest ‘brat’

Kelly Rissman
Wednesday 24 July 2024 19:20
Comments
US vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks at West Allis Central High School during her first campaign rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 23
US vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks at West Allis Central High School during her first campaign rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 23 (AFP via Getty Images)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Vice President Kamala Harris’s internet stardom didn’t just fall out of a coconut tree.

Long before she became a “brat” adored by Gen Z, Harris has made waves online for many viral moments, from the vice president enthusastically showing off her dance moves to earnestly telling President Biden, “We did it, Joe!” in a phone call after he clinched the White House in 2020.

Coconut and tree emojis have cropped up across the internet as symbols of support for the presumptive Democratic nominee, alongside montages of her powerful laugh, as younger voters embrace a younger presidential prospect.

From “that little girl was me” to “We did it, Joe,” here is the context of all in which her meme history lives and what came before the coconut tree.

‘That little girl was me’

In a heated moment at a 2020 Democratic debate, Harris took a jab at Joe Biden about his past opposition to busing: “There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools. And she was bused to school everyday. That little girl was me.”

‘We did it, Joe’

The debate rivals-turned-running mates celebrated their 2020 victory, which could be summed up in a phone call from Harris to Biden: “We did it, Joe.”

‘Big Sister General’

Then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris and her sister Maya Harris spoke at the Women in the World conference in 2012, where Maya disclosed that she disliked calling her sister “General Harris.”

Maya said: “When she’s president of the United States, I will call her Miss President, but until then you’re just Kamala.”

“No, I’m Big Sister…Big Sister general,” Kamala said, prompting both sisters to burst into laughter.

‘You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?’

In May 2023, the vice president said in speech: “My mother used to — she would give us a hard time sometimes, and she would say to us, ‘I don’t know what’s wrong with you young people. You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?’”

She started chuckling before adding: “You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you. Everything is in context.”

‘We’re not going back’

“America has tried these failed economic policies before. But we are not going back. We are not going back,” Harris said at her first campaign rally as a presidential candidate in Milwaukee on Tuesday. The crowd then began chanting: “We’re not going back!”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in