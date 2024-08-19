Conservative judge endorses Harris and slams Trump as threat to democracy

Support truly

A prominent former appeals court judge and conservative legal scholar has endorsed Kamala Harris, while branding Donald Trump a unique threat to American democracy.

In a statement obtained by CNN, J Michael Luttig, who was appointed to the federal bench by the Republican George H.W. Bush administration, described Donald Trump’s support for the January 6 rioters and continued lies about winning the 2020 election as a stake being “driven through the heart of America’s Democracy.”

“Because of the former president’s continued, knowingly false claims that he won the 2020 election, millions of Americans no longer have faith and confidence in our national elections, and many never will again,” Luttig wrote.

Despite likely holding policy views that are “vastly different” from his own, Luttig said Harris was the only choice he could accept for the upcoming election.

“Regrettably, in the presidential election of 2024 there is only one political party and one candidate for the presidency that can claim the mantle of defender and protector of America’s Democracy, the Constitution, and the Rule of Law,” Luttig said of the Harris-Walz campaign.

The Independent has contacted the Trump campaign for comment.

The Democrats have been working hard to build up support from prominent Republicans, seeking to peel away moderates who aren’t enthusiastic about a second Trump presidency.

Conservative commentator and “ex-MAGA activist” Rich Logis will speak at the Democratic National Convention on Monday evening, where he’s expected to accuse the former president of “lying about pretty much everything,” NPR reports.

Earlier this month, the Harris campaign rolled out a Republicans for Harris sub-group, with notable endorsements from former White House press secretary and Melania Trump chief-of-staff Stephanie Grisham and Olivia Troye, the former homeland security and counterterrorism adviser to Vice President Mike Pence.

They’ve also rolled out disaffected GOP-ers on the campaign trail. At a rally last week in Glendale, Arizona, Mesa mayor John Giles called on Republicans to back Harris.

“I have something to say to those of us who are in the middle: You don’t owe a damn thing to that political party,” he told the crowd. “I would say in the spirit of the great Senator John McCain, please, please join me in putting country over party and stopping Donald Trump and protecting the rule of law, protecting our constitution and protecting the democracy of this great country.”