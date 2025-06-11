Jon Voight calls Newsom a ‘lying dog’ while heaping praise on Trump in bizarre video

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Jon Voight has lashed out at California Gov. Gavin Newsom, calling him a “fool” for “allowing destruction” to tear through Los Angeles in the anti-ICE riots.

“You’re a fool blaming Trump!” he begins in his tirade, posted to his X account, against the backdrop of an American flag on Tuesday.

“What are you doing for the destruction of these animals destroying Los Angeles? Are you there, talking calmly with them, you fool! They would burn you down like they’re burning the cars and the American flag, with no regard for humanity. This is not about Trump. This is about protecting the people from these animals and criminals trying to destroy us.”

As the riots head into their sixth day, a curfew was activated by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass overnight Tuesday in the downtown area in response to looters and vandals “taking advantage” of Donald Trump’s “chaotic escalation” in his response to the immigration protests sweeping the city.

Voight, 86, endorsed the president in the November 2020 election. Newsom is currently in a war of words with Trump regarding the military response that has been ordered in LA in response to the riots over mass ICE immigration raids.

“And the police force, are they supposed to stand there, let rocks hit them and kill them? Who’s going to save them? You?” he adds.

The octogenarian then praised Trump’s militarized efforts to stop the riots while simultaneously scolding Newsom for “causing chaos for the people” and labelled him “ a disgrace.”

“You’re nothing but a lying dog for the hopes of becoming the president one day, and God is my witness, truth will prevail because of your faults and your incompetence for California’s failure,” he said.

The Hollywood veteran, who is the father of film star Angelina Jolie, then went on to state, “I stand with Donald Trump to make this state great again.”

open image in gallery Voight’s rant came hours after Gov. Gavin Newsom gave a primetime address in which he said ‘democracy is under assault’ ( AP )

open image in gallery 'You're a fool blaming Trump!' Jon Voight says in video ( X/Jon Voight )

“He is the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln!” he added.

Earlier this year, Trump tapped Voight and MAGA loyalists Sylvester Stallone and Mel Gibson to become “special ambassadors” to Hollywood.

Trump said the three actors, who have vocally stood by the president, would be his “eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest.”