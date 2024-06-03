Jump to content

Say cheese! Child steals the show on House floor making faces as Rep rails against Donald Trump conviction

Goofy grins came as dad called Trump conviction a ‘terrible precedent’ for the country

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Monday 03 June 2024 23:39
Representative's son photobombs him as he speaks on House floor

Representative John Rose may have been speechifying for the history books, but his 6-year-old son clearly had other ideas.

On Monday, the Tennessee Republican took to the House floor to rail against the historic guilty verdict in Donald Trump’s recent hush money trial.

In the background, as Rose called the decision a “terrible precedent” that struck at the heart of the “cherished tradition” of settling political differences at the ballot box, his son, Guy, began mugging for the cameras complete with smiles and goofy faces.

Representative John Rose (R-Tenn.) gives a speech on June 3, 2024, at the House of Representatives, while his son Guy makes funny faces behind him
Representative John Rose (R-Tenn.) gives a speech on June 3, 2024, at the House of Representatives, while his son Guy makes funny faces behind him (C-Span)

First, the six-year-old offered an exaggerated toothy grin. Then a stare straight into the C-SPAN cameras. Finally, he went all out, sticking out his ton, rolling his eyes and generally being a lot more entertaining than most mid-day speeches in Congress.

The congressman took the shenanigans in stride.

“This is what I get for telling my son Guy to smile at the camera for his little brother,” he later wrote on X, along with a shrugging emoji.

The little tyke recently finished kindergarten and will reportedly be with his dad all week in Congress, according to the Hill.

He clearly already has learned a key skill in Washington: how to get on camera, even if it’s at his dad’s expense.

The Representative took the shenanigans in stride, writing on X that “This is what I get for telling my son Guy to smile at the camera for his little brother.”
The Representative took the shenanigans in stride, writing on X that “This is what I get for telling my son Guy to smile at the camera for his little brother.” (C-Span)

Social media users across the political spectrum couldn’t get enough of the amateur congressional comedian. Video of his antics quickly spread across numerous sites and drew strong reactions from his amused fans.

“Our politics may be different but I’m a huge fan of your sense of humor and of your adorable son,” University of Alabama law professor Joyce Alene wrote on X.

“Adorable lol,” Newsmax correspondent Caleb Parke wrote on X.

“A meme is born,” added X user @spoonzoo.

