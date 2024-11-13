John Bolton sums up Trump’s ideal cabinet picks in one damning word

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Donald Trump’s former National Security Advisor gave a damning assessment of picks for the president-elect’s new cabinet, summing them up in one word.

John Bolton said that rather than having “loyalty” from those selected to serve in his new administration, Trump would prefer “fealty,” referring to a swearing of unwavering allegiance to a feudal lord or leader.

The president-elect has already demonstrated his willingness to appoint his cheerleaders to top positions, including Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who were recently named as the joint heads of the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Other eye-brow raising picks include Fox News host Pete Hegseth as defense secretary.

During an interview with CNN, Bolton was asked about those selected by the President-elect so far. “I do think there’s a group of people who think that they are going to be able to screen out people, not on the basis of philosophy so much as on their attitude toward the president,” he said.

“And the word loyalty is often used. I think that’s the wrong word. Actually, I think what Trump wants from his advisors is fealty, really a futile sense of subservience.

open image in gallery Bolton has said that the president-elect would like those chosen to serve in his administration to demonstrate ‘fealty’ to him ( Getty Images )

“And you know, he may get that, but I will tell you that that will not serve him well over the course of his next term, and it certainly won’t serve the country well.”

Webster’s dictionary defines “loyalty” as “the quality or state or an instance of being loyal,” and “fealty” as “the fidelity of a vassal or feudal tenant to his lord.”

In a 2020 opinion piece, which also discussed Bolton’s relationship with Trump, Washington Post writer Karen Tumulty offered a definition of the difference.

open image in gallery Bolton served as Trump’s third official National Security Advisor, holding the position from April 2018 to September 2019 ( Sky )

“Loyalty is the most perfect form of mutual respect,” she wrote. “It is a bond that goes two ways, and that is why it endures. Fealty, on the other hand, must be endured. It is based on power, and ends the moment the one who commands it no longer has a grip on the one who is shackled by it.”

Bolton served as the 25th United States Ambassador to the United Nations from 2005 to 2006, before later becoming Trump’s third official National Security Advisor, holding the position from April 2018 to September 2019.