Comedians Joe Rogan and Tom Segura this week mocked what they called President Donald Trump’s increasingly “crazy” and “insane” attempts to remake Washington landmarks.

During a podcast, the pair mentioned the renaming of the Kennedy Center to add Trump’s name and the president’s decision to install highly partisan plaques that mocked his predecessors as part of a new “Presidential Walk of Fame” at the White House.

During the Tuesday episode, after Segura brought up the newly renamed Trump-Kennedy Center, Rogan moved on to the new plaques, which insult past Democratic presidents and feature an automatic pen instead of a portrait of Joe Biden.

“There’s nothing nuttier than the plaques underneath the presidents,” Rogan said.

The podcaster said the White House should be more like a museum and feature neutral factual information about the presidents, before accusing the Trump administration of failing to check the president’s more outlandish ideas.

“You can’t just let someone f***ing fully swim in it like that,” Rogan said. “He needs like a right-hand man.”

open image in gallery Trump recently installed a ‘Walk of Fame’ at the White House with plaques praising Republican presidents and slamming Democratic ones ( AP )

Segura said such antics were a sign that Trump, 79, was mentally “losing it.”

“I think everybody does when you get to a certain age,” Rogan replied.

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.

President Trump has shown an unusual focus on redecorating the White House, adding scores of gold trim to the Oval Office and other well-known areas, while demolishing parts of the East Wing to build a new ballroom.

The Trump administration, meanwhile, has shown a zeal for renaming things according to the wishes of the president and his allies, even if they lack clear authority to do so.

open image in gallery President Trump and his allies have renamed the Kennedy Center, an immigration program, and a State Department institute after the president ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The White House now insists on referring to the Pentagon as the Department of War, and has signed an executive order to that effect, even though an act of Congress is required to officially rename a federal department.

The president has also introduced a “Trump gold card” immigration program, granting permanent residency to individuals who pay the government $1 million, though critics say he lacks the authority to carry out what amounts to a unilateral change in immigration law.

The administration also renamed the State Department’s Institute of Peace the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace, and Trump allies are reportedly pushing to feature Trump’s name on the new Washington Commanders NFL stadium, the Washington Dulles International Airport, and a $1 coin.