Joe Biden aides changed his phone number and scolded reporter for calling him about election loss, new book claims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aides to former President Joe Biden reportedly changed his personal cellphone number and chewed out a reporter after he called the ex-commander-in-chief to get an interview.

According to the book How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America by Josh Dawsey of The Wall Street Journal, Tyler Pager of The New York Times, and Isaac Arnsdorf of The Washington Post, Pager got hold of Biden’s personal number and gave him a call in late March.

“Biden said he would be willing to speak for this book the next day,” the authors write. He answered the call the next morning and he criticized his predecessor and successor in the White House, President Donald Trump.

“I don’t see anything he’s done that’s been productive,” said Biden.

Asked about his thoughts on ending his 2024 re-election campaign, the former president said, “No, not now. I don’t spend a lot of time on regrets.”

Former President Joe Biden’s aides scolded a reporter after he called his personal phone number ( Getty )

He then hung up as he was boarding an Amtrak train.

It was then that Biden’s aides called and texted Pager on repeated occasions.

“After the first call, furious Biden aides repeatedly called and texted” Pager, the authors state.

Aides to the former president blocked Pager’s number and removed Biden’s number from use within two days.

When they later tried to call the president a Verizon recording could be heard.

“The number you dialed has been changed, disconnected, or is no longer in service,” it stated.

The incident follows reports that Biden had a tightly managed inner circle during his time in the White House and during the 2024 campaign. The authors noted that Trump has a more freewheeling style and, at times, takes calls from reporters.

Pager wrote in The Times on Tuesday in a piece adapted from the book that, as he requested an interview with Biden on several occasions, his aides said the former president was working on a memoir that would conflict with his book.

One aide screamed at him, according to Pager.

“Others texted furiously, trying to figure out how I had obtained Mr. Biden’s phone number,” he writes.

His follow-up calls went straight to a voicemail that just said, “Joe” before the number was taken out of service.