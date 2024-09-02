Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Watch live as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris travel to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for a Labor Day parade on Monday, 2 September.

It will be the president and vice president's first joint appearance at a campaign rally since Mr Biden formally withdrew from the 2024 race and endorsed Ms Harris at the top of the party ticket.

Their appearance in Pittsburgh comes after Ms Harris spoke to supporters in Detroit, Michigan, describing the upcoming election as "a promise of freedom for all."

Ms Harris’ words were met with chants of “not going back."

Meanwhile, Donald Trump's team limited their Labor Day campaign to a single virtual event with the Harris-endorsing United Auto Workers union in Detroit.

Ms Harris's campaign has accused Mr Trump of “dodging labor on Labor” day, despite his claims to be rallying the support of workers unions.

“Donald Trump is ditching workers on Labor Day because he is an anti-worker, anti-union extremist who will sell out working families for his billionaire donors if he takes power,” spokesperson Joseph Costello said in a statement.

Trump issued his own statement earlier on Monday on Truth Social in which he boasted of his own achievements in office and claimed all Americans were “suffering” during the holiday weekend.