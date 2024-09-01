Trump ‘disrespected sacred ground’ at Arlington says Harris as new poll shows tightening race: Live updates
Arlington National Cemetery fallout rumbles on as vice president hits out at Trump’s reported history of disparaging service personnel
Kamala Harris says Donald Trump “disrespected sacred ground” when he undertook a “political stunt” improperly filming a video at Arlington National Cemetery this week that resulted in an altercation between his campaign and cemetery staff.
The former president told the ultra-conservative parental rights group, Moms for Liberty, that the allegation was “so disgusting”. He was at the cemetery to attend a wreath-laying ceremony with families of service personnel when he posed with his thumb up by military graves.
Meanwhile, Trump said he will vote to keep a six-week abortion ban in Florida when the issue comes up at the ballot box in November — less than 24 hours after saying it was “too short”.
The Harris campaign quickly responded to Trump’s endorsement of the Florida abortion ban saying it was proof of where he stood on the issue and that if president he would “uphold an abortion ban so extreme it applies before many women even know they are pregnant”.
Meanwhile, a new poll in Minnesota shows the race tightening in the state with Harris’s lead halving over August, despite Governor Tim Walz joining the ticket. However, another poll shows Harris building her lead.
Trump says Harris ‘killed’ US soldiers in Afghanistan as he tries to shake off Arlington scandal
Donald Trump has made the shocking claim that Vice President Kamala Harris “killed” US soldiers in Afghanistan, in an attempt to shake off the string of scandals he has been facing since visiting the Arlington National Cemetery on Monday.
Speaking at a Michigan campaign event on Thursday, Trump addressed accusations that he used a commemoration for the 13 soldiers killed outside Kabul Airport in 2021 as a campaign stunt and tried to turn the discourse on the Biden administration.
“Biden killed their children by incompetence – should’ve never happened,” boomed the former president into the microphone.
“Kamala killed their children,” he continued. “Just as though they had a gun in their hand, by gross incompetence.
“And not one general or incompetent bureaucrat was fired for the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country.”
Myriam Page reports.
Trump claims ‘107%’ of new jobs are being taken by ‘illegal immigrants’
Math is not one of Trump’s strong points.
It’s also a weirdly specific number.
After falling for five months, border arrests are expected to rise slightly in August
Arrests for illegal border crossings from Mexico during August are expected to rise slightly from July, officials said, likely ending a five straight months of declines.
Authorities made about 54,000 arrests through Thursday, which, at the current rate, would bring the August total to about 58,000 when the month ends Saturday, according to two U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss information that has not been publicly released.
The tally suggests that arrests could be bottoming out after being halved from a record 250,000 in December, a decline that U.S. officials largely attributed to Mexican authorities increasing enforcement within their borders. Arrests were more than halved again after Democratic President Joe Biden invoked authority to temporarily suspend asylum processing in June. Arrests plunged to 56,408 in July, a 46-month low that changed little in August.
Continue reading...
New poll shows Harris’s lead over Trump cut in half in must-win swing state
Kamala Harris’s lead in Minnesota has been halved by Donald Trump, one new survey shows, despite the state’s Governor Tim Walz joining the Democratic ticket.
The most recent poll by SurveyUSA in conjunction with local TV networks KTSP, KAAL, and WDIO, has found that Harris is now leading Trump 48 per cent to 43 per cent in the must-win swing state.
Though still healthy, her lead has shrunk to five percentage points in the space of a month, having led 50 per cent to 40 per cent in a poll conducted between July 23 and 25.
Continue reading...
Trump team will seek dismissal of federal election subversion case as each side mulls the next steps
Lawyers for Donald Trump intend to urge a judge to dismiss the federal election subversion case against the former president after a Supreme Court opinion that narrowed the scope of the landmark prosecution, according to a court filing.
The defense team, in a joint filing late Friday with prosecutors that lays out dueling proposals for the next steps, foreshadowed a series of anticipated challenges that would draw out until deep into next year the criminal case charging Trump with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Continue reading...
Vance attacks working women as being ‘on path to misery’ in unearthed audio
In a resurfaced podcast interview from September 2021, Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance said that professional women “choose a path to misery” by prioritizing their careers over having children
Donald Trump’s running mate also claimed the masculinity of men in America is “suppressed”, and attacked immigrants and Democratic Rep Ilhan Omar.
The Guardian reported that the now-Ohio senator said of women, such as his Yale Law School classmates, that “pursuing racial or gender equity is like the value system that gives their life meaning … [but] they all find that that value system leads to misery”.
Continue reading...
Trump bizarrely claims people have stopped eating bacon because of wind power
You know, like people avoid carbs because of solar...
Vance won’t apologize for posting viral Miss Teen USA clip — despite causing her mental anguish
Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance refused to apologize for posting a video of a Miss Teen USA contestant struggling with an answer to mock Vice President Kamala Harris - despite learning the viral clip caused the pageant contestant mental anguish.
On Thursday evening, Vance posted a clip of Miss Teen USA contestant Caitlin Upton giving a nonsensical answer to a question during the 2007 pageant. The viral video became a well-known meme and is often used to mock a person’s intelligence.
But on Friday morning, CNN’s John Berman informed Vance that the video he posted caused Upton to go into a depression and contemplate suicide.
Ariana Baio reports.
Trump is turning to YouTube influencers and pranksters to win the ‘bro’ vote — here’s why
Donald Trump is turning to YouTubers, pranksters and podcasters to win over the so-called “bro” vote.
His campaign — which recently announced a new aggressive strategy described as “Trump on steroids” — is specifically targeting 18- to 29-year-old men by pitching them through non-traditional media channels,The New York Times reports.
To garner support among the bro voters, the Trump campaign is dedicating time to YouTubers like Logan Paul and podcasters like Theo Von, the Times reports.
Katie Hawkinson has the story.
