Kamala Harris says Donald Trump “disrespected sacred ground” when he undertook a “political stunt” improperly filming a video at Arlington National Cemetery this week that resulted in an altercation between his campaign and cemetery staff.

The former president told the ultra-conservative parental rights group, Moms for Liberty, that the allegation was “so disgusting”. He was at the cemetery to attend a wreath-laying ceremony with families of service personnel when he posed with his thumb up by military graves.

Meanwhile, Trump said he will vote to keep a six-week abortion ban in Florida when the issue comes up at the ballot box in November — less than 24 hours after saying it was “too short”.

The Harris campaign quickly responded to Trump’s endorsement of the Florida abortion ban saying it was proof of where he stood on the issue and that if president he would “uphold an abortion ban so extreme it applies before many women even know they are pregnant”.

Meanwhile, a new poll in Minnesota shows the race tightening in the state with Harris’s lead halving over August, despite Governor Tim Walz joining the ticket. However, another poll shows Harris building her lead.