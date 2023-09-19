First Biden impeachment hearing scheduled for Thursday 28 September

The first impeachment hearings in the Republican inquiry into President Joe Biden has been scheduled for Thursday 28 September.

A spokesperson for the House Oversight Committee said that the hearing is set to “focus on constitutional and legal questions surrounding the President’s involvement in corruption and abuse of public office,” according to Spectrum News.

The spokesperson added that the lawmakers are planning on subpoenaing the personal and business bank records of Mr Biden, his brother James Biden, and the president’s son Hunter Biden “as early as this week”.

The hearing comes amid the House GOP’s ongoing investigation of Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

More follows...