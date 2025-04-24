Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The White House has lashed out at Jimmy Kimmel after the TV host ripped into Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s handling of the second Signalgate scandal.

On Tuesday, Kimmel laid into Hegseth over reports he had again disclosed sensitive information about airstrikes in Yemen, this time in a Signal group chat that included his wife, brother and lawyer. In his monologue, the comedian accused Hegseth of being a ‘leaker’ and branded his attempts to deflect criticism as ‘bull****’.

The White House has now hit back at Kimmel’s comments and defended the defense secretary.

open image in gallery Jimmy Kimmel criticized Pete Hegseth on his late night talk show ( Jimmy Kimmel Live/ABC/YouTube )

“As President Trump has said, Jimmy Kimmel is talentless and suffers from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome,” a White House spokesperson told The Independent.

“Secretary Hegseth is doing a phenomenal job leading the Pentagon - restoring the warfighting ethos, boosting military recruitment, and ensuring the safety of the American people.”

Trump Derangement Syndrome, or “TDS,” is a faux illness that is used by the president and his supporters to target his critics by claiming they are obsessed. Last month, a handful of Republican lawmakers sought to introduce a new bill that proposed classifying “TDS” as an actual mental illness.

open image in gallery The White House has leaped to defend Pete Hegseth, who denies any wrongdoing ( Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images )

Kimmel and Trump have a history of clashes, with the TV comedian a regular critic of the billionaire and the president not shy of hitting back.

The feud between the pair appeared to begin when Trump abruptly canceled an appearance on the comics’ Jimmy Kimmel Live show in 2015, according to Variety.

“Donald Trump canceled on us last night. I don’t know what happened. We’re delighted, needless to say,” the host declared in a radio broadcast. When Trump did eventually appear on Kimmel’s late show two months later the host teased him by saying that the Back to the Future screenwriter had based the villainous character of “Biff” on him.

Over the years the pair have continued to take potshots at each other, with Kimmel slamming many of Trump’s policies and Trump giving withering verdicts on the comedian’s performances.

Last year, Trump wrote a damning Truth Social post on the comic, stating: “Has there ever been a worse host than Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars?”

“His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be.”