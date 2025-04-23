Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has ripped into Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s “bull****” over his response to a second Signalnate scandal.

In a Tuesday night segment on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, the TV host segued into a critique of Hegseth after talking about Pope Francis’ death on Monday.

“So we have a new pope on the way and maybe a new Secretary of Defense soon,” he teased. “If you see white smoke coming from the Pentagon, it means they fired Pete Hegseth.

open image in gallery Jimmy Kimmel has torn into Pete Hegseth's latest Signalgate allegations ( Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube )

“He’s getting hammered, not the way he used to. This time he’s getting hammered over new bombshell revelations literally about bombshell revelations,” he said about the Signalgate 2.0 revelation thatThe New York Times broke Sunday.

In The Times report, Hegseth was said to have disclosed more sensitive information regarding forthcoming strikes in Yemen on March 15 in a private Signal group chat. This time it reportedly involved his wife, brother, and personal lawyer, according to four people who knew of the chat.

“His brother, turns out, is his senior advisor. In case you were worried that there was only one unqualified Hegseth running the military, there are two,” Kimmel continued.

Hegseth appeared on Fox News to defend himself against the fresh allegations, stating: “What was shared over Signal – then and now, however you characterize it – was informal, unclassified, coordinations, from media coordination, other things. That’s what I’ve said from the beginning.”

open image in gallery Hegseth was caught out by the fresh blow on Sunday while in attendance at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll ( AP )

But Kimmel was not convinced, saying: “Right, but it was bull**** from the beginning too!”

“You texted the exact time and place the secret bombing would begin before the secret bombing happened to your wife on an easily hackable phone, and his defense for this is ‘Who told you?’ and ‘How dare they tell you?’

The talk show host then compared Hegseth’s defense to “your wife catching you in bed with another woman [and] your response is ‘Well, why did you come home so early?’”

Kimmel went on to condemn Hegseth’s blame on “leakers”, adding: “You don’t have time for leakers, you are the leaker! You’re the one who leaked this.”

President Trump has brushed off the new allegations and appeared to be unaware of The Times' report Sunday, while continuing to declare his unwavering support for Hegseth.

"Are you bringing up Signal again? I thought they gave that up two weeks ago [...] It's all just the same old stuff from the media. That's an old one,” the President said. He urged the media to “try finding something new.”