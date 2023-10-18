Jump to content

Jim Jordan loses more votes in second ballot for House speaker

Comes as some House Republicans consider giving Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry more power

Eric Garcia
Wednesday 18 October 2023 13:41 EDT
Comments
(Getty Images)

Rep Jim Jordan failed to become speaker of the US House of Representatives after a second day of votes, as more Republicans joined the initial 20 members of the House GOP conference who opposed his nomination.

Mr Jordan, a right-wing firebrand and close ally of former president Donald Trump, failed to gain the necessary 217 votes to become speaker as the House enters its third week without a leader.

While some Republicans switched to support Mr Jordan, the Ohio Republican lost the support of Reps Vern Buchanan of Florida, Drew Ferguson of Georgia, Marianette Miller Meeks of Iowa and Pete Stauber of Minnesota.

The failure comes after Rep Matt Gaetz (R-FL) filed a motion to vacate two weeks ago to unseat former Speaker Kevin McCarthy and conservatives blocked House Majority Steve Scalise’s bid to secure the gavel.

Rep Tom Cole, the chairman of the House Rules Committee, delivered a nominating speech to rally supporters for Mr Jordan, citing Mr Jordan’s “personal integrity” and calling on the House to get back to work.

Conversely, Rep Pete Aguilar, the chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, nominated House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

“The country cannot afford more delays and more chaos,” he said. “Fifteen days should be enough.”

The vote comes as some Republicans, led by Rep David Joyce of Ohio, have discussed potentially giving Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry more power so the House could resume deliberation to pass spending bills to avert a government shutdown.

After the vote, Mr McHenry huddled with Rep French Hill of Arkansas, Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania, who opposed Mr Jordan, David Joyce of Ohio and Brian Fitzpatrick on the floor of the House.

In addition, the House is hoping to pass an aide package to Israel as President Joe Biden pays a visit to the nation as Israel has begun a war in Gaza after Hamas attacked earlier this month. The House also hopes to pass aid to Ukraine despite the fact that many conservatives oppose aiding Ukraine.

