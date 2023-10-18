Jim Jordan critics hope to torpedo speaker bid in second vote – LIVE
Second vote to be held at 11am ET on Wednesday after GOP rebellion
The next vote on the speakership bid of Rep Jim Jordan will be held on Wednesday (18 October) at 11am ET, the GOP nominee announced on Tuesday.
This comes after 20 Republicans voted against Mr Jordan in a first ballot that went worse than expected for the Ohioan. He can only afford to lose four votes.
Critics of Mr Jordan are pushing to torpedo his bid for the gavel once and for all. A number of those who voted for other candidates began to push for an immediate second vote while Mr Jordan huddled with allies on Tuesday afternoon.
“We need to bring this to the floor ASAP and get to the work of the American people,” Rep Steve Womack of Arkansas wrote on X.
The first vote comes as the House marks two weeks since Rep Matt Gaetz filed a motion to vacate, which led to seven other Republicans and every Democratic representative present to depose Mr McCarthy.
The 20 Republicans who voted against Jim Jordan on the first ballot
Here are the 20 Republicans who voted against Jim Jordan on the first ballot:
- Don Bacon of Nebraska
- Lori Chavez-DeRemer of Oregon
- Jake Ellzey of Texas
- Mario Diaz Balart of Florida
- Anthony D’Esposito of New York
- Andrew Garbarino of New York
- Carlos Giménez of Florida
- Kay Granger of Texas
- Tony Gonzales of Texas
- Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania
- Jen Kiggans of Virginia
- Nick LaLota of New York
- Mike Lawler of New York
- John Rutherford of Florida
- Mike Simpson of Idaho
- Steve Womack of Arkansas
- Ken Buck of Colorado
- John James of Michigan
- Doug LaMalfa of California
- Victoria Spartz of Indiana
Rep Jim Jordan, the rightwing bomb-thrower whom former Speaker John Boehner, a fellow Ohioan, called a “legislative terrorist”, has gone through a number of scandals and controversies which affected his bid to lead the chamber the work of which he’s been steadfastly trying to grind to a halt since 2007.
In what marked a historic day for Congress, Kevin McCarthy was ousted from his role as speaker of the House of Representatives on 3 October – after less than nine months in the role.
The California congressman’s fate was sealed by his own warring party, as eight Republicans joined Democrats to vote to remove him from the speakership.
Mr McCarthy had grown increasingly at odds with the far-right wing of the party – notably lead rebel and MAGA Republican Matt Gaetz, who filed a motion to vacate the speaker in outrage that Mr McCarthy struck a deal with Democrats to avert a government shutdown (one that could have temporarily shuttered key services for American people and furloughed federal workers).
After Democrats declined to bail out the speaker and members of his own party turned on him, Mr McCarthy was removed in a 216-210 vote to vacate – marking the first time in American history that a speaker has been ousted by other lawmakers.
The House was plunged into turmoil – with no leader at a time when the US is once again careening towards a government shutdown.
Rep Elise Stefanik claimed that Mr Jordan would be “America’s Speaker” as she nominated him for speaker on the floor of the House.
She also faced jeering when she mentioned Mr Jordan’s past as a wrestler.
Threats of a primary challenge became conservatives’s most effective tool
For years, ever since the 2010 wave, threats of a primary challenge became conservatives’s most effective tool to threaten establishment conservatives. It turns out those tactics don’t work to build a coalition. Fear without mutual respect cannot is not sufficient to earn a gavel and the 20 Republicans finally expressed their dissatisfaction with how the radicals had conducted themselves and decided they would no longer negotiate with the legislative terrorists.
This is not to say that the radicals can’t stage a comeback. Indeed, they will likely remember this as a moment they got so close to a taste of power and rue against those who denied it to them. But they have shown that they do not have the capacity to actually implement plans to get the power to punish their enemies.
Some Republicans roundly rejected Jordan’s tactics
Some of the Republicans seemed to resist the aggressive campaigning of Mr Jordan’s allies. Reps Carlos Giménez, Mario Díaz-Balart and John Rutherford of Florida all roundly rejected Mr Jordan’s tactics. After the vote, Mr Diaz-Balart told reporters “that millisecond when anybody tries to intimidate me” was the moment “I no longer have the flexibility.”
Similarly, Rep Victoria Spartz (R-IN), who voted for Mr Massie, roundly criticised the process and what she considered intimidation tactics when I spoke with her Monday evening, specifically decrying calls to stage primary challenges those who opposed Mr Jordan.
Jordan partisans continued aggressive campaign after Scalise's failure
Once Mr Scalise was defeated, the Jordan partisans continued their aggressive campaign. Juliegrace Brufke at Axios reported how Mr Jordan’s supporters ticked off some Republicans when Fox News host Sean Hannity’s show had gotten involved.
Indeed, Rep Thomas Massie (R-KY), one of Mr Jordan’s strongest allies, appeared to place pressure on the holdouts when I spoke with him on Monday evening in the basement. He noted how over the weekend, “people went to football games and whatnot and events over the weekend and what they heard is not necessarily you have to pick Jordan but you have to come up with an answer soon. And the way to do that is vote for Jordan.”
