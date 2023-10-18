Jim Jordan critics hope to torpedo speaker bid in second vote – LIVE

✕ Close Related video: Jordan seeks speakership, but challenges persist

The next vote on the speakership bid of Rep Jim Jordan will be held on Wednesday (18 October) at 11am ET, the GOP nominee announced on Tuesday.

This comes after 20 Republicans voted against Mr Jordan in a first ballot that went worse than expected for the Ohioan. He can only afford to lose four votes.

Critics of Mr Jordan are pushing to torpedo his bid for the gavel once and for all. A number of those who voted for other candidates began to push for an immediate second vote while Mr Jordan huddled with allies on Tuesday afternoon.

“We need to bring this to the floor ASAP and get to the work of the American people,” Rep Steve Womack of Arkansas wrote on X.

The first vote comes as the House marks two weeks since Rep Matt Gaetz filed a motion to vacate, which led to seven other Republicans and every Democratic representative present to depose Mr McCarthy.