Jim Jordan bows out of House speaker race as GOP set to empower McHenry

Ohio Representative Jim Jordan will reportedly not ask his House Republican colleagues to vote for him on a third ballot for House Speaker after losing two consecutive votes on Tuesday and Wednesday, and will instead sign on to a plan to empower Rep Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, who has served as Speaker Pro Tempore since a group of hardline conservatives forced the ouster of then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy earlier this month.

According to Punchbowl News and The Washington Post, Mr Jordan informed his GOP colleagues of his intention to stand down at a House Republican Conference meeting Thursday morning.

He will instead back a plan floated by fellow Ohioan Rep David Joyce to empower Mr McHenry, who had been placed in the temporary post because he was on a list submitted by Mr McCarthy, the former speaker, under a provision of the House rules added for continuity of government purposes after the September 11 terrorist attacks on New York and Washington.

But in the two weeks since Mr McCarthy’s defenestration at the hands of GOP hardliners, Mr McHenry has insisted that his power as Speaker Pro Tempore is limited to presiding over the election of a successor to the ousted Californian.

The Tarheel State Republican, an 18-year veteran of the House who has chaired the Financial Services Committee since Republicans assumed control of the House in January, is well-liked on both sides of the aisle and not viewed as openly antagonistic to basic governing tasks.

By contrast, Mr Jordan’s bid for the speaker’s gavel was derailed by concerns among members of his own party that his history of legislative bomb-throwing and lack of accomplishments made him a poor fit for a role that is second in the presidential line of succession.

The proposal to enact a resolution empowering Mr McHenry has support from some moderate Democrats, as well as a few of the Republicans who’ve voted against Mr Jordan in the two votes held so far.

Rep Carlos Gimenez, an ally of Mr McCarthy who opposed Mr Jordan’s candidacy, told reporters he supports the measure to empower the North Carolinian through year’s end because it will let the House get back to work.

“We can’t get to a speaker. Everything is stopped. We need to get the House moving,” he said.

One Republican who has thus far backed Mr Jordan, Rep Dan Crenshaw of Texas, said he was “definitely open” to the proposal to formalise Mr McHenry’s powers, while adding the caveat that he hadn’t yet seen the actual plan.

Another Republican who previously voted for Mr Jordan, California Representative Darrell Issa, said Mr McHenry had conducted himself well during the post-McCarthy interregnum and deserved to remain in the post.

“Speaker McCarthy chose carefully and Patrick is shown himself to be very appropriate as a reserved and thoughtful interim leader. There’s no reason not to have him continue,” he said.

But Rep Jim Banks of Indiana, an ally of Mr Jordan, criticised said Mr McHenry doesn’t represent the whole of the House Republican conference.

“He doesn't represent the the what the the majority of the body is looking for in the speaker,” he said.

Similarly, Rep Scott Perry, the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus which Mr Jordan co-founded, said Mr Jordan should keep trying to win enough votes to become speaker.

“We shouldn’t be setting this precedent or this will be the way we elect speakers from now on,” Mr Perry told The Independent.