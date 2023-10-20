House GOP dumps Jim Jordan as speaker nominee to consider other candidates
House Republicans have cast aside Ohio congressman Jim Jordan as the party’s pick to be the next Speaker of the House after he failed to gain support from a majority of the chamber on three separate ballots this past week.
Mr Jordan, a right-wing firebrand whose history of bomb-throwing and obstruction made his brand too toxic for a critical mass of moderate Republicans to stomach him as a replacement for former speaker Kevin McCarthy, lost a secret ballot election during a GOP conference meeting on Friday.
More follows...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies