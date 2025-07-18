Rep. Jim Jordan may be deposed over OSU sex abuse scandal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan could be deposed over allegations he knew about the sexual assaults perpetrated by Ohio State University Dr. Richard Strauss but failed to protect the student wrestlers, according to a report.

Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, served as the assistant coach for the wrestling team from 1978 to 1998. Students discussed their alleged assaults with Jordan and other staff members, according to claims made in a civil suit brought by dozens of former students against the school.

The Congressman, who is not a defendant in the case, may be deposed as soon as Friday, four plaintiffs told NBC News. A lawyer for the plaintiffs confirmed to The Independent that Jordan is scheduled to be deposed.

Jordan has repeatedly denied any involvement in the alleged cover-up.

“As everyone knows, Chairman Jordan never saw or heard of any abuse, and if he had, he would have dealt with it,” Russell Dye, a spokesperson for Jordan, told The Independent.

Congressman Jim Jordan is scheduled to be deposed in connection with a civil suit over the sex abuse scandal at Ohio State University, where he served as assistant wrestling coach ( Getty Images )

The expected deposition comes one month after HBO released the documentary ​​Surviving Ohio State, 20 years after Strauss died. Survivors first emerged with allegations in 2018.

In the documentary, Dan Ritchie, who wrestled at the university from 1988 to 1992, alleged that Strauss was known to conduct unnecessary genital exams with ungloved hands.

Ritchie claimed Jordan addressed these rumors directly with his athletes, telling them: “If he ever did that to me, I’d snap his neck like a stick of dry balsa wood.”

Mike DiSabato, who wrestled for Jordan and was the first to launch allegations against Strauss, told NBC News that he expects the Ohio Republican to “triple down” on his denials.

“I assume he’s going to triple down and follow the same script he followed back in 2018 when he went on Fox and denied knowing about any abuse, denied being told of any abuse, never heard the word ‘abuse,’” DiSabato told the outlet.

Steve Snyder-Hill, a former OSU student who alleges abuse by Strauss, recalled in the documentary: “Somebody asked me one time, they said, ‘Are you a survivor or are you a victim?’ He reflected: “I had to think about that, and I thought, you know what? I’m a survivor of sexual assault, but I’m a victim of OSU.”

He plans to watch the deposition Friday, he told NBC News. “I expect him to lie under oath,” Snyder-Hill said of Jordan. “I don’t know a nicer way to put it.”

Jordan’s locker was very close to Strauss so Snyder-Hill doubts Jordan’s claims that he didn’t know what was going on. Snyder-Hill told the outlet: “That’s hard to believe.”

Since the initial investigations emerged, the university has paid more than $60 million in settlement money to nearly 300 survivors.

Michael V. Drake, who served as OSU president when the scandal broke and the investigations began, issued a statement on behalf of the school at the time apologizing “to each person who endured Strauss’ abuse.”

He said: “Our institution’s fundamental failure at the time to prevent this abuse was unacceptable – as were the inadequate efforts to thoroughly investigate complaints raised by students and staff members.”