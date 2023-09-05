Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

First lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid days before president due to attend G20 summit

Shweta Sharma
Tuesday 05 September 2023 05:55
Comments
(The Independent)

US first lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 just days before president Joe Biden is due to travel to India for the G20 leaders’ summit.

More Follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in